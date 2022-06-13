Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 4 May 2022.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 16 May to no later than 26 July 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 440,000,000.

From 6 June until 10 June, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,197,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 354.6082 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 6 June 7 June 303,000 352.2778 106,740,173.40 8 June 300,000 357.5940 107,278,200.00 9 June 297,000 357.3570 106,135,029.00 10 June 297,000 351.2211 104,312,666.70 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



4,076,252 344.5944 1,404,653,412.88 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the 2021 programme and first tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)



27,131,791 247.4239 6,713,054,517.08 Total buy-backs under the 2021 and 2022 programme 32,405,043 263.6063 8,542,173,999.06





Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 42,271,541 own shares, corresponding to 1.30% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

