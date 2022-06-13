Ocugen, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Treating Retinal Degenerative Diseases Using Gene Therapy

MALVERN, Pa., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologicals, and vaccines, today announced that on June 7, 2022, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issued U.S. Patent No. 11,351,225, which is directed to methods for preventing or treating an ocular disease or disorder associated with a retinal degenerative disease.



U.S. Patent No. 11,351,225 (the “‘225 Patent”) covers the use of a nuclear hormone receptor gene, such as NR2E3, RORA, NUPR1, and NR2C1, in treating retinal degenerative diseases as well as reducing the risk of developing such diseases. Additional issued claims pertain to using a nuclear hormone receptor gene to treat retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, and inherited retinal degenerative diseases. The ‘225 Patent contains 18 claims and expires in March 2034.

“We are pleased to have been granted this new U.S. patent through our exclusive license agreement with The Schepens Eye Research Institute, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School. We believe this patent significantly validates our modifier gene therapy platform developed by Dr. Neena Haider and augments our growing global patent portfolio,” commented Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ocugen.

This newly allowed patent is exclusive to Ocugen and is the latest U.S. patent issued in connection with Ocugen’s gene therapy program for treating retinal degenerative diseases.

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologicals and vaccines that improve health and offer hope for people and global communities. We are making an impact through courageous innovation, taking science in new directions in service of patients. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple diseases with one drug and we are advancing research in other therapeutic areas to offer new options for people with unmet medical needs. Discover more at www.ocugen.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

