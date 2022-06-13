PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Globally-Recognized Law Firm, Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Submit Their Information

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. ("PLAYSTUDIOS") (NASDAQ: MYPS; MYPSW) f/k/a Acies Acquisition Corp. ("Acies") (NASDAQ: ACAC; ACACW) against certain of its officers and directors.

If you have continuously owned PLAYSTUDIOS shares, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/PLAYSTUDIOSInc2

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of those who (1) purchased or acquired PLAYSTUDIOS securities between June 22, 2021, and March 1, 2022, including, but not limited to, those who purchased or acquired PLAYSTUDIOS securities pursuant to the offering of the private investment in public equity; (2) held Acies common stock as of May 25, 2021, and were eligible to vote at Acies' June 17, 2021, special meeting who exchanged their Acies stock for PLAYSTUDIOS stock; or (3) purchased or acquired PLAYSTUDIOS common stock pursuant or traceable to the Acies' Registration Statement and Proxy Statement issued in connection with the June 2021 merger.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of PLAYSTUDIOS shares, you may have standing to hold PLAYSTUDIOS harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

