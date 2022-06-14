GBT’s New Approach ALU (Arithmetic Logic Unit), Nonprovisional Patent Published on June 2, 2022

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that its new approach Arithmetic Logic Unit (“ALU”) microchip IP, non-provisional patent application #17109889, was published with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) on June 2, 2022.



An ALU is a circuit that performs arithmetic and logical operations. In a way, the ALU is the “calculator” part within the computer and typically included within a CPU/GPU integrated circuit. The ALU is designed to calculate different operations and the entire computer system's speed depends on its capability to execute arithmetic and logic operations. With technology advancements over the years, ALUs have become more advanced and powerful to ensure complex operations and the entire system performance depends on it. Modern processing IC’s include multiple ALUs with a capability for applying multi-processing operations to increase their throughput.

GBT patent seeks to protect a new ALU system and method to significantly speed up instructions handling, arithmetic and logic computing processes. It is believed that the entire processor IC performance can be exponentially increased using multi-ALUs with the goal of creating new, powerful computing systems and architectures. The ALU concept includes new architecture circuitries and data flow to work within the new architecture with the goal of executing in a specific way in order to achieve much higher processing speed. The technology seeks to address ALU instructions that can be executed individually and/or in parallel. GBT plans to further research in this area to break ground within the supercomputing arena,

"Integrated Circuits firms are constantly looking for new ways to deliver faster performance through increased number of cores (Parallelization), higher memory capacity, better power management and faster interconnectivity. Then there is the manufacturing approach, which is shrinking transistor’s size, increasing density to boost performance and reduce power. Process scaling becomes more challenging due to physics rules, taking significantly longer time, and with significant cost increase, along with extended time to market. The payback is higher performance, lower power consumption and the capability to add more features.

We are looking to provide a out-of-the-box solution in computing power performance which currently is still limited by the rules of physics. Since arithmetic and logic operations within processing ICs are a crucial factors for speed, we developed a new approach to the ALU. The new system and method introduces a different circuitry and machine language (Flow) to perform a much faster computation in an efficient algorithmic method. The new ALU is designed to work with other semiconductor processing units to achieve superior speed and computing power. The patent application seeks to protect a different methodology within the basic ALU calculations handling, with the goal of making computers faster, with better exploitation of parallel processing, and pre-computation instructions execution. As part of our constant R&D efforts to find new methods to improve our modern world’s computing power, especially for advanced machine learning algorithms, we are seeking to develop new ideas to enable high performance Arithmetic/Logic processing. The nonprovisional patent application was published on June 2, 2022, and we plan to design an experimental, POC microchip and test its performance against traditional ALUs in the near future." Provided Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

