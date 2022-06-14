RTI Announces Its Second Automotive Forum: Integrating Ecosystems: How to Support the Development of Software-Defined Vehicles

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced its second virtual Automotive Forum to be held on June 28. This 90-minute virtual forum will feature panels and sessions with RTI executives and automotive experts as they explore the role of interoperability and industry standards, as well as the dynamic role that future Next-Gen E/E architectures will play in modern vehicle design. Event attendees will also be the first to hear about new RTI software features and capabilities to build software-defined vehicles.



At the virtual forum, automotive experts from companies including Vector Informatik, BlackBerry and Infineon will join RTI for a panel to discuss the reality behind the Next-Gen E/E and modern vehicle architectures, the integration level and role from automotive OEMs, Tier-1s and Tier-2s in this transition, hardware architecture standardization and its industry impact, and hardware-software cooperation in order to achieve optimal design cycles.

During the event, Angel Berrio, Group Product Manager at RTI, will announce new RTI software that will ease automakers' journey to quickly and flexibly meet the most complicated demands of the automotive market. Tune into the final session, “New Software to Power Next-Generation Vehicles” at 9:10 a.m. PDT to learn more.

Featured speakers and guest panelists include:

Stefan Rombach, Senior Product Management Engineer at Vector Informatik

Peter Kirk, Chief Technology Officer, BlackBerry IVY Product and Ecosystem at BlackBerry

Brian Morrison, Chief Technology Officer Director, Innovation & Technology - Automotive at Infineon Technologies Americas Corp.



Event Details:

What: RTI Automotive Forum 2022

RTI Automotive Forum 2022 When: Tuesday, June 28 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. PDT

Tuesday, June 28 from 8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. PDT Where: YouTube (Virtual)



To view the full agenda and register for this complimentary event, please visit: https://bit.ly/3Qgtvfk.

