Gainwell Technologies Selected to Provide Full Suite of Cost Containment Solutions to State Medicaid Agencies through NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Contract

TYSONS, Va., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell announced today that HMS, a Gainwell Technologies company, has been selected to provide Medicaid Third Party Liability (TPL) services and solutions to state Medicaid agencies through the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint TPL Services contract.



A pioneer in protecting the integrity of Medicaid programs through comprehensive TPL solutions and services, HMS has been awarded contracts for all five categories: Commercial Recoupment, Recovery, Hospital-Physician, MCO Come-Behind Billing and TPL Systems Module.

“For decades, HMS has been a leader in providing cost containment solutions to state Medicaid agencies,” said Paul Saleh, President and CEO of Gainwell. “This contract win further validates the long-standing quality, effectiveness and innovation of our TPL solutions – and they are invaluable in continuing to keep our nation’s healthcare programs protected and strong.”

HMS was selected as a supplier for ValuePoint’s TPL service offerings, allowing states to gain more efficiency and savings by choosing one sole provider to manage all their data and TPL service needs. This single-vendor approach will result in lower total cost for TPL services and fully streamlines the process by filling in gaps that previously required multiple vendors and disparate point solutions.

Since 1985, HMS has been the leader in TPL solutions for state Medicaid agencies. In addition to HMS’ benchmark fees, our recoveries and savings for states and MCOs surpassed $1.5 billion in recoveries and an additional $2.5 billion in savings in 2021 – providing clients with best-in-class ROI.

About Gainwell Technologies LLC

Gainwell Technologies is the leading provider of technology solutions that are vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. With more than 50 years of proven experience, Gainwell has a reputation for service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise. We offer clients scalable and flexible solutions for their most complex challenges. These capabilities make us a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliability, innovation and transformational outcomes. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org .

NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable and competitively sourced cooperative contracts –offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org .

