CentralReach Launches Registration for its 4th Annual In-Person CR Unite Conference – the Premier Event for Tech-Enabled Autism and IDD Care

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software, today launched registration for its fourth annual CR Unite conference, now called CR Unite, the Autism and IDD Care Conference. For the first time ever, this year’s event brings together therapy providers, special educators, and supported employment agencies for three full days of combined learning and networking on the future of autism and intellectual developmental disabilities (IDD) care at home, school, and work. Starting on October 24, 2022, and ending on October 27, 2022, the event will take place at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa in San Diego, California.

The multi-day event features dynamic content and a powerful lineup of inspiring autism and IDD care thought leaders and CentralReach software experts who will provide insights and best practices to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving care environment. In-person attendees will also have the opportunity to earn 10+ continuing education units.

“Since we first launched CR Unite back in 2019, our mission has always been to provide our attendees with a venue to learn, grow, share, and network with one another – all in an effort to spur innovation that leads to better outcomes for the autism and IDD community,” said Karen Parisi, Senior Vice President of Marketing at CentralReach. “This year is no different but for the first time ever, we are bringing together professionals from across the care journey so we can begin to discuss care as a whole, not as a part. It will be great to be back in person and I have no doubt that the 3-full days of learning will help our customers unlock their full potential for care delivery across all settings.”

CR Unite will be the first, and largest, in-person event hosted by CentralReach since the healthcare technology company announced the creation of a new category, Autism and IDD Care Software, last month to address the need for solutions that support the lifelong care journey for individuals diagnosed with autism and IDD.

