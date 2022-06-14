Training Orchestra Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Training Orchestra delivers an enterprise Training Resource Management Solution for optimizing and automating instructor-led (ILT), virtual instructor-led (vILT), and hybrid training operations management, including scheduling, resource use, instructor collaboration, cost tracking, reporting and more. With Training Orchestra, organizations can make the most of their time, resources, and budget.

Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group, said: “Training Orchestra’s Training Management System offers an impressive range of features and functionality, enabling global organizations in all sectors to streamline their ILT/vILT and hybrid training operations processes. As a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider, Training Orchestra’s customers can rest assured that they are adding a high-quality solution to their learning tech stack.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent a considerable amount of time understanding Training Orchestra as well as the market in which they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings and a thorough evaluation of Training Orchestra’s product and service value proposition.

Brandon Hall Group’s Smartchoice® Preferred Training Orchestra Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Training Orchestra organization to ensure our certification is a reflection of the highest standards a Training Orchestra can attain in the market.

Stephan Pineau at Training Orchestra said: “We are delighted to have received this coveted Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider certification from Brandon Hall Group. It is a testament to the quality of our Training Resource Management System and the standard of solutions we offer to customers worldwide. Whether for L&D departments, customer education and extended enterprise, or supporting training companies, Training Orchestra is proud to be a certified vendor of excellence for Training Management Systems.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Training Orchestra offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or become one, please visit https://go.brandonhall.com/l/8262/2019-11-13/9pst4l.

To learn more about Training Orchestra and their offerings, visit www.trainingorchestra.com.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 27 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution Providers.

To learn more, visit https://www.brandonhall.com.

---About Training Orchestra

We believe that training management shouldn’t be about dusty financial spreadsheets and complex schedules: it’s the engine that powers your training organization. Training management should be effortless, efficient, and collaborative.

That’s why Training Orchestra has been helping learning organizations optimize the performance of their training operations while maximizing their training investment. As a leading Training Resource Management System (TRMS) with more than 600 satisfied clients worldwide, Training Orchestra covers the whole training process from planning and forecasting, sales, scheduling, and logistics, to reporting and predictive analytics. It replaces manual and inefficient processes with integrated solutions that enable L&D, Extended Enterprise, and Training Companies to train more with less.

To learn more, visit www.trainingorchestra.com.