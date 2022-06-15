New York, USA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Indwelling Catheters Market to Register Substantial Growth with a CAGR of 8.78% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The Indwelling Catheters market is anticipated to increase due to the growing prevalence of kidney and bladder disorders. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and the development of new products such as coated indwelling catheters with antimicrobial activity also play a key role in establishing an upward growth trend in the Indwelling Catheters market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

DelveInsight's Indwelling Catheters Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, Indwelling Catheters market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Indwelling Catheters companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Indwelling Catheters Market

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Indwelling Catheters market during the forecast period.

The leading Indwelling Catheters companies such as BD, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, BACTIGUARD AB, Shenzhen Prunus Medical Co., Ltd., Optimum Medical Limited, Angiplast, Guangzhou Orcl Medical Co., Ltd, Apollon Co., Ltd, The Flume Catheter Company, MEDADV Medical , and several others are currently working in the Indwelling Catheters market.

, and several others are currently working in the Indwelling Catheters market. In November 2021, CATHETRIX , an innovative creator of urinary (Foley) smart catheter fixations, showcased their revolutionary catheter stabilizer to prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and unintentional Foley catheter extractions at MEDICA 2021.

, an innovative creator of urinary (Foley) smart catheter fixations, showcased their revolutionary catheter stabilizer to prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and unintentional Foley catheter extractions at MEDICA 2021. In February 2021, UroDev Medical announced its plans to file for 510 (k) clearance to the FDA in mid-2021 for its product IntelliFlow Bladder Management System.

announced its plans to file for 510 (k) clearance to the FDA in mid-2021 for its product IntelliFlow Bladder Management System. In December 2020, Apollon Co., Ltd received the product approval from the FDA for their two-way and three-way disposable silicone foley catheters, which are classified as a Class II medical devices.

received the product approval from the FDA for their two-way and three-way disposable silicone foley catheters, which are classified as a Class II medical devices. In April 2020, Pathway, LLC received the 510k product approval from the FDA for their HYDROPHILIX 100% Silicone 2-Way Foley Catheter.

received the 510k product approval from the FDA for their HYDROPHILIX 100% Silicone 2-Way Foley Catheter. Thus, due to such market developments, there will be rapid growth observed in the Indwelling Catheters market during the forecast period.

Indwelling Catheters

An Indwelling Catheter is also known as a Foley catheter. The catheter is held in the bladder by a water-filled balloon that helps keep the catheter from falling out and helps create an outlet for the passing of urine. Indwelling urinary catheters are left in the bladder and can be used for a short or long time. An indwelling catheter collects urine by attaching it to a drainage bag with a valve that can be opened to allow urine to flow out.

Indwelling Catheters Market Insights

Geographically, the global Indwelling Catheters market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to amass a significant revenue share in the global Indwelling Catheters market during the forecast period in terms of the largest market share. Some of the factors responsible for the growth of the North American Indwelling Catheters market are the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as bladder cancers, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary retention, growing focus on product development activities in the region along with the presence of key manufacturers in the region are certain factors that are expected to contribute in the growth of the North American Indwelling Catheters market growth. However, the superiority of North America will be majorly challenged by the European Indwelling Catheters market.

Further, the Asia Pacific region has the future potential for the Indwelling Catheters market growth. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population in the APAC region, which are susceptible to numerous diseases such as dementia, falls, and age-related disabilities.

Indwelling Catheters Market Dynamics

The global Indwelling Catheters market is expected to witness appreciable growth owing to a surge in the number of surgical procedures due to various factors such as an increase in trauma injuries, and orthopedic surgeries. Additionally, the rising prevalence of kidney and bladder disorders resulting in elaborate surgeries is another key factor driving the growth of Indwelling Catheters across the globe. Furthermore, the surge in the geriatric population is another prominent factor influencing the growth of the Indwelling Catheters market, as this specific subset of the population is susceptible to numerous diseases, with urinary incontinence being one of the common ailments. Therefore, considering the high demand for these products has further motivated manufacturers to develop and launch products such as the antimicrobial coating on catheters that lower the instances of catheter-associated urinary tract infections.

However, increased risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infection, the accidental removal of foley catheters, and risk of internal injury may be certain challenging aspects for the Indwelling Catheters market growth.

Moreover, the Indwelling Catheters market witnessed a dip in the generated revenue due to implementing measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection. One of the major steps during the COVID surge was the suspension of numerous elective procedures and outpatient visits which reduced the demand for such catheters in the market as the healthcare system guidelines across the globe temporarily focused all their efforts on the management of COVID-19 infection patient load during the initial lockdown period. As the supply chains and product manufacturing activities were impacted across the globe, a decrease in product demand was observed in the Indwelling Catheters market. However, the market appears to be on the path to economic recovery with the restoration of global supply chains and the resumption of activities in healthcare facilities.

Scope of the Indwelling Catheters Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019-2027

2019-2027 Market Segmentation By Product Types of Indwelling Catheters: 2-Way Indwelling Catheters, three-way Indwelling Catheters, and 4-Way Indwelling Catheters

2-Way Indwelling Catheters, three-way Indwelling Catheters, and 4-Way Indwelling Catheters Market Segmentation By Material: Silicone, Latex, And Poly Vinyl Chloride

Silicone, Latex, And Poly Vinyl Chloride Market Segmentation By Tip Types of Indwelling Catheters: Straight And Coude/Tienmann

Straight And Coude/Tienmann Market Segmentation By Age Group: Adult and Pediatric

Adult and Pediatric Market Segmentation By End-User : Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Indwelling Catheters Companies: BD, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, BACTIGUARD AB, Shenzhen Prunus Medical Co., Ltd., Optimum Medical Limited, Angiplast, Guangzhou Orcl Medical Co., Ltd, Apollon Co., Ltd, The Flume Catheter Company, MEDADV Medical, among others

BD, Cardinal Health, ConvaTec Inc, Teleflex Incorporated, Coloplast, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd, Smiths Medical, BACTIGUARD AB, Shenzhen Prunus Medical Co., Ltd., Optimum Medical Limited, Angiplast, Guangzhou Orcl Medical Co., Ltd, Apollon Co., Ltd, The Flume Catheter Company, MEDADV Medical, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Indwelling Catheters market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.78% to reach about USD 2.38 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Indwelling Catheters Market 7 Indwelling Catheters Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Indwelling Catheters Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

