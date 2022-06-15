Actelis Networks to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FREMONT, Calif., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT networks, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Company CEO Tuvia Barlev and CFO Yoav Efron will host the call.

Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in (toll-free): 844-830-1956

International dial-in: +12133202553

Conference ID: 9356273

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Actelis Network’s website.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 29, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: +14045373406

Replay ID: 9356273

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Ralf Esper

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 949-574-3860

ASNS@gatewayir.com