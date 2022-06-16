SMX Achieves Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider for the Fourth Consecutive Year

HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX, a global leader in delivering and managing secure cloud services, is proud to announce it has retained Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status for the fourth year running.

First launched in 2018, the Azure Expert MSP program was created to recognize Microsoft partners offering cloud management services on Azure. To be included in this program, SMX successfully completed a rigorous validation with an independent auditor. The audit spans the entire customer engagement lifecycle, including strategic frameworks, application transformation, migration methodologies, automation adoption, and a continued focus on optimization and adherence to Cloud Adoption Framework principals. Completion of this validation, and being recognized with this status, further confirms the focus that SMX places on quality, direction, and effectively helping customers achieve mission excellence.

“SMX is elated that it has continued to maintain the highest designation of the program since its inception. It validates to our clients that SMX delivers quality solutions, and that we value the trust they place in us to effectively manage their resources and guide them on the path to greater Microsoft Azure adoption. We will never stop evolving, and we look forward to the continued expansion and enhancement of our world class services”, said Rick Kelley, Vice President of Shared Services at SMX.

Over 150+ Microsoft certified team members contributed towards this achievement by providing their skillsets, knowledge, and experiences. As organizations move to public cloud faster than ever, customers can confidently identify and select trusted partners like SMX to help them assess, transform, migrate, deploy, optimize, and manage their Azure environments.

To learn more about how SMX leverages Microsoft Azure to deliver 24x7x365 next-generation Cloud Assured Managed Services to customers visit https://www.smxtech.com/services/cloud/.

About SMX

SMX, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

