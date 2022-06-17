Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 86 721 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 9 June 2022 and 15 June 2022:

   

Repurchase of shares

 
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
9 June 2022 XBRU 8 289 38.28 38.64 38.02 317 303
CEUX 6 670 38.27 38.56 38.10 255 261
TQEX  980 38.27 38.52 38.10 37 505
AQEU 1 733 38.29 38.52 38.12 66 357
10 June 2022 XBRU 8 121 37.44 37.92 36.96 304 050
CEUX 6 450 37.41 37.84 36.96 241 295
TQEX  929 37.41 37.90 37.10 34 754
AQEU 1 660 37.41 37.84 37.00 62 101
13 June 2022 XBRU 8 060 36.12 36.44 35.66 291 127
CEUX 6 269 36.11 36.42 35.68 226 374
TQEX  930 36.15 36.36 36.04 33 620
AQEU 1 670 36.15 36.48 36.00 60 371
14 June 2022 XBRU 8 087 34.44 36.14 33.48 278 516
CEUX 6 284 34.41 36.00 33.44 216 232
TQEX  934 34.44 35.88 34.20 32 167
AQEU 1 691 34.54 35.98 33.88 58 407
15 June 2022 XBRU 8 639 34.40 34.68 33.88 297 182
CEUX 6 576 34.41 34.70 33.90 226 280
TQEX 1 002 34.43 34.64 34.02 34 499
AQEU 1 747 34.41 34.64 34.08 60 114
 Total   86 721  36.13  38.64   33.44 3 133 513 

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 16 878 shares during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
9 June 2022 4 278 38.22 38.38 37.96 163 505
10 June 2022 4 000 37.58 37.90 37.00 150 320
13 June 2022 4 000 36.12 36.50 35.80 144 480
14 June 2022 4 600 34.84 35.80 33.60 160 264
15 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 16 878  - - - 618 569


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
9 June 2022 3 800 38.48 38.68 38.34 146 224
10 June 2022 1 400 37.86 37.94 37.80 53 004
13 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
14 June 2022 400 36.20 36.20 36.20 14 480
15 June 2022 400 34.50 34.50 34.50 13 800
Total 6 000  - - - 227 508

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 322 shares.

On 15 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 108 062 own shares, or 6.80 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


 

Attachments

