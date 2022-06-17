Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 86 721 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 9 June 2022 and 15 June 2022:
|
Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|9 June 2022
|XBRU
|8 289
|38.28
|38.64
|38.02
|317 303
|CEUX
|6 670
|38.27
|38.56
|38.10
|255 261
|TQEX
|980
|38.27
|38.52
|38.10
|37 505
|AQEU
|1 733
|38.29
|38.52
|38.12
|66 357
|10 June 2022
|XBRU
|8 121
|37.44
|37.92
|36.96
|304 050
|CEUX
|6 450
|37.41
|37.84
|36.96
|241 295
|TQEX
|929
|37.41
|37.90
|37.10
|34 754
|AQEU
|1 660
|37.41
|37.84
|37.00
|62 101
|13 June 2022
|XBRU
|8 060
|36.12
|36.44
|35.66
|291 127
|CEUX
|6 269
|36.11
|36.42
|35.68
|226 374
|TQEX
|930
|36.15
|36.36
|36.04
|33 620
|AQEU
|1 670
|36.15
|36.48
|36.00
|60 371
|14 June 2022
|XBRU
|8 087
|34.44
|36.14
|33.48
|278 516
|CEUX
|6 284
|34.41
|36.00
|33.44
|216 232
|TQEX
|934
|34.44
|35.88
|34.20
|32 167
|AQEU
|1 691
|34.54
|35.98
|33.88
|58 407
|15 June 2022
|XBRU
|8 639
|34.40
|34.68
|33.88
|297 182
|CEUX
|6 576
|34.41
|34.70
|33.90
|226 280
|TQEX
|1 002
|34.43
|34.64
|34.02
|34 499
|AQEU
|1 747
|34.41
|34.64
|34.08
|60 114
|Total
|86 721
|36.13
|38.64
|33.44
|3 133 513
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 16 878 shares during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 9 June 2022 to 15 June 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|9 June 2022
|4 278
|38.22
|38.38
|37.96
|163 505
|10 June 2022
|4 000
|37.58
|37.90
|37.00
|150 320
|13 June 2022
|4 000
|36.12
|36.50
|35.80
|144 480
|14 June 2022
|4 600
|34.84
|35.80
|33.60
|160 264
|15 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|16 878
|-
|-
|-
|618 569
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|9 June 2022
|3 800
|38.48
|38.68
|38.34
|146 224
|10 June 2022
|1 400
|37.86
|37.94
|37.80
|53 004
|13 June 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|14 June 2022
|400
|36.20
|36.20
|36.20
|14 480
|15 June 2022
|400
|34.50
|34.50
|34.50
|13 800
|Total
|6 000
|-
|-
|-
|227 508
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 73 322 shares.
On 15 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 108 062 own shares, or 6.80 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
