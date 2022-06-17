Notification on transactions concluded by persons discharging managerial responsibilities at Grigeo AB

English Lithuanian

Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) has received notifications on transactions concluded by persons discharging managerial responsibilities at Grigeo AB (see attachments).

The transactions that were executed are share option agreements for the right to obtain Company’s shares in the future. The transactions were executed according to the Rules for Granting Shares as approved by Annual General meeting of the Company on 29 April 2022.

Not earlier than after 3 years the employees who concluded the transactions shall be entitled to the right to receive shares of the Company free of charge.

Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

+370 5 243 5801

