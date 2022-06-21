WTW appoints new Country Leader for Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Tony Kantapasara as Country Leader for Thailand effective 1 July 2022. In addition, Tony will continue in his current position as Leader for Work & Rewards Thailand in the Health, Wealth & Career business.



Tony assumes the country leadership position from Philippe Robineau who will continue to focus on WTW’s operations in Vietnam as Country Leader and Head of Corporate Risk & Broking for Vietnam.

Commenting on the appointment, Clare Muhiudeen, Head of Asia, WTW, said: “Tony has been instrumental in growing our Work & Rewards business in Thailand. Over the years, he has been focusing on building our business in the market, doubling the clients base to more than 800 companies across various industries. With his new role and extensive industry experience, I am confident that Tony will continue to solidify our One WTW proposition and support clients in Thailand with innovative solutions that address today’s complex challenges.”

Commenting on his new role, Tony said: “I’m delighted to be given this opportunity to lead our business operations and team of colleagues in Thailand. WTW has been present in the country for 25 years. As we move forward in the next phase of our growth, this is an exciting time where we can play a critical role in helping organisations transform tomorrows and be more resilient and sustainable through our comprehensive services and solutions across WTW.”

Tony has been with WTW since 2017 and brings with him 15 years of experience in advisory and business consulting across Southeast Asia including Thailand and Singapore. In recent years, he has provided overall leadership of the Work and Rewards business for WTW in Thailand and IndoChina. Prior to WTW, Tony spent eight years at Mercer working in Human Capital consulting for its business in Thailand and later relocated to Singapore, working with clients across Southeast Asia.

