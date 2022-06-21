UPDATE -- Diamond Equity Research to Host Emerging Growth Invitational Virtual Investor Conference on June 23, 2022

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading small-capitalization equity research and conference provider, will host its quarterly Emerging Growth Invitational investor conference on June 23, 2022.



The conference, which is open to all retail and institutional investors, will consist of a series of twenty-five-minute presentations by public company management teams – followed by an analyst-moderated question-and-answer session.

“The Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational offers a unique opportunity for investors to evaluate under the radar public companies and ask relevant questions directly to management in a streamlined, convenient format – focusing on a select group of businesses as compared to larger ‘factory’ conferences,” said Hunter Diamond, CFA, CEO of Diamond Equity Research. “Our conferences are open to all investors, allowing investors to obtain meaningful access to management teams and to stay apprised on key updates around their current and prospective investments.”

“I would encourage all investors to register in advance on our conference website here, or at the company-specific links provided below. I look forward to a day of productive presentations and discussions with under-the-radar management teams from various industries” concluded Diamond

Virtual Agenda – Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

EST Presentation Times

