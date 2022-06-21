Royal Honor for Big Screen Entertainment Group’s Sandro Monetti

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group’s (OTC:BSEG) Chief Operating Officer has been awarded a royal medal in the Queen’s Jubilee year.

Sandro Monetti is to receive The Medal of Honor from the Queen’s charity, the Royal Society of St George.

Awarded to those who have rendered exemplary service to British interests and/or the international community at large, it will be presented at a Beverly Hills ceremony in September which also celebrates Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

The Royal Society, which was formed back in 1894, released the following statement through its California branch…

“Sandro Monetti has been a longtime champion for emerging talent in the entertainment industry, helping so many achieve their Hollywood dreams while at the same time exemplifying the best of British in his attitude and actions. His years chairing the British Academy’s BAFTA Newcomers Program have seen him mentoring breakthrough stars, including Emmy winners and Oscar nominees. In his TV work on CNN and the BBC, Sandro always strikes a positive tone about Britain and its important place at the heart of the international community. Optimism is also the focus of the acclaimed new film he’s written and directed, the documentary Tech to the Future, which launched at this summer’s Cannes Film Festival and celebrates genius innovators around the world whose tech skills are building a better tomorrow.”

Big Screen’s C.O.O. has played a key part in the company’s progress over recent years, especially with development of original content and its expansion into streaming.

He will be honored at the Beverly Hilton on September 18 during the society’s Platinum Jubilee Garden Party celebrating its patron, Queen Elizabeth II.

ABOUT BIG SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT ($BSEG)

Built on a love for storytelling, Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC-BSEG) is a Beverly Hills based distribution and production company that was established in 2005 and continues to grow and evolve in an ever-changing media world.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

