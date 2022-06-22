Driving Simulator Market worth $2.1 billion by 2025

Chicago, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Driving Simulator Market by Application (Training and Research & Testing), Vehicle Type(Car Simulator and Truck & Bus Simulator), Simulator Type(Training Simulator and Advanced Driving Simulator), Training Simulator Type(Compact Simulator and Full-Scale Simulator), End User, Region - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Driving Simulator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 2.1 billion by 2025.

The growth of the Driving Simulator Market can be attributed to the increasing demand of skilled drivers to deal with the high road accident rate, growing use in the aviation industry, new and upcoming high speed trains, and significant investments in autonomous vehicle technology.



Europe is expected to be the largest Driving Simulator Market in the forecast



Europe presents a big growth opportunity for training simulators as the regulations related to safety and environments have become stringent in the region. These changes are propelling the market for the testing and development of vehicles, which will further increase the demand for advanced simulators. Germany is estimated to be the largest driving simulation market in Europe. The German automotive industry is an internationally renowned innovation hub. Approximately 70% of the premium cars are manufactured by German OEMs. Also, the region’s vibrant R&D landscape and technological excellence with over 100 automotive electronics-related study programs every year justify the region’s dominance in the field of connectivity, vehicle electronics, and self-driving cars. Additionally, the development of intelligent transportation system would also drive the European Driving Simulator Market.Apart from this, the region is home to major players like IPG Automotive, Rexroth, Cassidian, ECA group, Ediser, Corys, Oktal Sydac, Transurb, VI-grade, and SHRail, which increases the growth opportunity of the market. For instance, in April 2018, IPG Automotive released version 7.0 of the CarMaker product family—a simulation software with new functionalities for virtual test driving. In February 2018, Rexroth supplied one of the most advanced motion platforms for a new set of Renault automotive simulators being constructed by system integrator company—AV Simulation.

The compact simulator segment is expected to be the largest training simulator type in the forecast



Compact simulators are small in size and can be easily transported between several sites. Compact simulators offer 3–6 DoF (degrees of freedom). They are equipped with LCD screens, a manual or automatic gearbox, a handbrake, and a real steering wheel with force-feedback. Such simulators are comparatively less expensive than full-scale simulators, making them preferable. Compact simulators are an ideal solution for automotive OEMs who use desktop technology to prepare models for a more advanced simulator (both static and dynamic). They are widely used cars for public and private driving schools. These simulators are less expensive and ideal for training. Such training simulators are compact, and hence, can be carried to different training sites. These simulators are equipped with LCD screens, a manual or automatic gearbox, a handbrake, and a real steering wheel with force-feedback. Training simulators can also be customized with 3–6 degrees of freedom motion system. Companies like Transurb (Belgium), VI-Grade (Germany), among others develop these simulators.

The airside driving simulator segment is expected to be a niche, but important segment during the forecast period



Multi-terminal airports have connecting buses, moving walkways, and people movers for inter-terminal airside transit. Airside driving simulators are designed to provide training to vehicle drivers at airports for improving skills levels. The aim of integrating these simulators is to reduce safety risks and errors performed by ground operators. Airside driving simulators are best suited for training and upgrading the skills of existing airside drivers and also for testing the drivers for issuing airport driving permits. These simulators are designed to provide a customized 3D virtual scenario of airports and train drivers on the safe operating procedure at sites. It helps in reducing the number of potential accidents and damage to valuable aircraft, airside vehicles, and other infrastructure. Oktal Sydac’s airport driving simulator offers radio management and communication with Air Traffic Control. The simulator has a functional cockpit of the original vehicle replica that allows the trainer to perform in various operational scenarios.

Key Market Players:



The global Driving Simulator Market is dominated by major players Cruden B.V. (Netherlands), Cassidian (Germany), ECA Group (France), Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd (India), and Adacel Technologies (Australia). The key strategies adopted by these companies to sustain their market position are new product developments, partnerships, expanisons, collaborations, acquisitions, and contracts & agreements.

