Ultimus LeverPoint Appoints Joe Scott to Senior Vice President Position

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions ® , a leading private fund administrator, is pleased to announce the addition of Joe Scott as Senior Vice President. He will play a strategic, client-facing role as he oversees multiple fund administration teams that service the firm’s expanding client base. Scott brings over two decades of experience with nuanced funds and adeptness at meeting clients’ complex needs while forging strong relationships with clients and team members.



In his new position at Ultimus LeverPoint, Scott will assist the firm in leveraging advanced technology to automate and streamline data and simplify reporting packages. He will also focus on enhancing quality control processes, optimizing team performance, and providing the best possible service and solutions to new and existing alternative fund management clients. As Ultimus LeverPoint continues to scale, Scott’s twenty-two years of experience with marketplace changes, evolving fund management and investor needs will enable him to share a seasoned industry perspective.

Evan Audette , Executive Vice President, and COO at Ultimus LeverPoint, notes how Scott’s experience combined with his client-centric philosophy will be a valuable asset to the firm. “Joe brings a knowledgeable industry perspective due to his longevity as a seasoned financial professional, and his reputation for putting clients first while optimizing team performance precedes him,” he says. “During his career, Joe has balanced changes in reporting requirements, marketplace conditions, and investor needs while automating and streamlining processes to maximize team efficiency and strengthen new and existing client relationships. We are pleased to welcome him to the team, and we look forward to utilizing his experience in meeting the ever-evolving needs of our clients and their investors.”

Tom DiEgidio , President of Ultimus LeverPoint, echoes Audette’s sentiment, adding how Scott’s hire reflects the firm’s commitment to crafting cohesive team structures and bolstering institutional strength. “I have had the pleasure of a long-term personal and professional relationship with Joe,” he says. “During this time, I have had a front-row view in terms of observing how he has built and managed teams, increased efficiency, and contributed to a positive internal culture. His ability to craft strong team structures is essential as our client base continues to grow, and his hire is a direct reflection of our ongoing commitment to investing in top industry talent as we continue to grow.”

Previously, Scott held the position of Managing Director at UMB Fund Services where he oversaw six accounting teams across various locations while spearheading client relationships and client management. Prior to his time at UMB Fund Services, he served as the Director of Private Equity Administration at BNY Mellon.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to over 245 firms with over $150B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 325 associates provide operational excellence, to meet every need and dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 825 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.





ULP 15211397 06/21/2022