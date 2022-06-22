Peanut Allergy Treatment Market in North America, Europe, and Australia to Surpass US$ 3,036.9 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the North America, Europe, and Australia peanut allergy treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,252.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the North America, Europe, and Australia Peanut Allergy Treatment Market:

Key trends in market include research and development for treatment of peanut allergy which is expected to drive North America, Europe, and Australia peanut allergy treatment market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on January 26, 2022, Allergy Therapeutics PLC., a pharmaceutical company, announced that the company is expected to initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial for peanut allergy in April 2022, in the U.S.

Moreover, increasing awareness campaigns for peanut allergy treatment by market players which is expected to propel the North America, Europe, and Australia peanut allergy treatment market growth over forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, The Kraft Heinz Company, a food products company, announced the campaign called “Protection for Peanuts”, a fund for patients to buy epinephrine injections for the treatment of peanut allergy in Canada.

Key Market Takeaways:

North America, Europe, and Australia peanut allergy treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period due to increasing research and development for peanut allergy treatment by key players which is expected to drive North America, Europe, and Australia peanut allergy treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the company initiated a new, pivotal Phase 3 clinical study for a modified Viaskin Peanut patch in children in the intended patient population. DBV Technologies S.A., also issued an update on the marketing authorization application for Viaskin Peanut with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Among Drug Type, Epinephrine segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the North America, Europe, and Australia peanut allergy treatment market in 2022 owing to increasing number of drug approvals from regulatory bodies. For instance, in November 2017, kaléo, a privately-held pharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for AUVI-Q (epinephrine injection, USP) 0.1 mg, the first and only epinephrine autoinjector (EAI) specifically designed for the treatment of life-threatening allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, in infants and small children weighing 16.5 to 33 pounds (7.5 to 15 kilograms), who are at risk for or have a history of serious allergic reactions.

On the basis of Route of Administration, Parenteral segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the North America, Europe, and Australia peanut allergy treatment market in 2022 due to increasing number of product launches by key market players. For instance, in December 2016, Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.), a healthcare company, announced the launch of the authorized generic product for EpiPen (epinephrine injection, USP) auto-injector. EpiPen is an auto injector indicated for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, allergens, idiopathic, and exercise induced anaphylaxis

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the North America, Europe, and Australia peanut allergy treatment market are, DBV Technologies, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd., COUR Pharmaceuticals, BlueWillow Biologics, HAL Allergy B.V., Allergy Therapeutics PLC., Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Cambridge Allergy Ltd. (Camallergy), Angany Inc., Moonlight Therapeutics Inc., Allero Therapeutics B.V., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Aurobindo Pharma Limited., Astellas Pharma Inc., Siolta Therapeutics, DESENTUM OY, ALK, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inc., and Stallergenes Greer Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

North America, Europe, and Australia Peanut Allergy Treatment Market, By Drug Type : Epinephrine Antihistamine Loratadine Diphenhydramine Others Palforzia Pipeline Drugs Viaskin Peanut Ligelizumab CA002 PRT120 Dupilumab

North America, Europe, and Australia Peanut Allergy Treatment Market, By Route of Administration : Oral Parenteral Intranasal Epicutaneous

North America, Europe, and Australia Peanut Allergy Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel : Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

North America, Europe, and Australia Peanut Allergy Treatment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Northeast Southwest West Southeast Midwest Canada Europe By Country U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Switzerland Netherlands Austria Czech & Slovakia Rest of Europe Australia





