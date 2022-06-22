Life Extension Launches Gummy Science™ Melatonin

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When tossing and turning is a struggle, many people forgo counting sheep and choose melatonin supplements instead. Healthy melatonin levels are crucial for that restorative sleep we all deserve—and when our bodies don’t produce enough of it because of lack of sleep, a dietary supplement can get those circadian rhythms back on track. But not everyone wants to swallow tablets or capsules, and regular gummies are not the best choice for people watching their sugar intake. For these sleep seekers, Life Extension has introduced a tasty solution designed to usher in sweet dreams with no added sugar: Gummy Science™ Melatonin, which delivers 3 mg of the “sleep” hormone to make falling asleep—and staying asleep—easier.

According to Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, melatonin is a hormone derived from the amino acid tryptophan. It’s primarily produced by the pineal gland in the brain and is released in response to darkness. “Not only is melatonin well-known for increasing the speed of falling asleep and enhancing sleep quality, but it also confers strong antioxidant protection, supporting immune health, healthy brain performance and more,” he explained.

But not all melatonin supplements are equally beneficial for your health, noted Dr. Smith. “The caveat with sleep support formulas is that they can have added sugars, which can be counteractive in supporting optimal health,” he said. “Gummy Science™ Melatonin is designed to deliver the sleep-enhancing and health-supporting benefits of melatonin in tasty strawberry-flavored gummies and with no added sugar.”

Gummy Science™ Melatonin is the latest sleep support product to join Life Extension’s extensive array of capsules, liquid drops, softgels and tablets. Why so many options? “Everyone has unique preferences and biology,” explained Dr. Stephen Tapanes, Ph.D., a scientist at Life Extension. “We wanted to make melatonin available to people who don’t like other forms of delivery, and gummies seemed like a no-brainer.”

Gummy Science™ Melatonin is strawberry flavored with no added sugar, and the formula is gluten-free and non-GMO.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

Gummy Science™ Melatonin (item #02503): For occasional sleeplessness.

Not a low-calorie food. See nutrition information for sugar and calorie content.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

# # #

Attachment