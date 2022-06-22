AvantGuard Earns Three Innovation Awards from ESA

Ogden, Utah, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvantGuard, a Becklar Company, is the proud recipient of multiple distinguished awards of recognition from the Electronic Security Association (ESA).

First, AG Chat, a free tool for dealers to help subscribers confirm or disregard alarm signals, earned ESA’s Innovation Award for Interactive Services for End Users. AvantGuard also received a second ESA Innovation Award in the Dealer App category for their MLS Reporting Tool, which informs dealers when any of their residential accounts have listed their property for sale so they can offer alarm services for the new property owners.

Additionally, at the 2022 Electronic Security Expo, AvantGuard received the ‘ESX Dispatch Technology Award’ for best alarm dispatch technology. The award was given based on AG’s overall services and innovative technologies aimed at reducing false dispatches, decreasing subscriber attrition, and increasing a dealer’s company value.

As part of that innovation, AG Chat has proven valuable in the following:

Reducing false alarm dispatches by 54%

Expediting the time to first engagement

Decreasing costs associated with fines for both dealers and their customers while enhancing their overall safety and service

AG’s MLS Reporting Tool has received abundant praise from dealers as well for enabling them to be proactive in retaining accounts while secondarily serving as a lead generator to offer services to incoming new property owners.

Vice President of Software Engineering, Bo Denkers, commented on the award:

"Our Technology Team works tirelessly to offer useful and convenient tools and features for dealers to help their business succeed and keep their subscribers safe. Receiving two innovation awards highlights AvantGuard’s dedication to providing our dealers and their subscribers with the best technology available."

The ESA Innovation Awards and recognition at ESX come on the heels of AvantGuard receiving the 2022 ‘Monitoring Center of the Year’ in the Enterprise Central Station category from The Monitoring Association (TMA). The TMA award was the proud culmination of many AvantGuard achievements in 2021:

The grand opening of their third monitoring center in Cedar City, Utah

Surpassing one million subscribers

Implementing a cutting-edge, AI based automated voice assistant to handle over 800,000 non-urgent signals such as test reminders, low battery or power loss signals, system troubles, and more

AvantGuard is honored by the accolades it has received this year. It is the result of continuous technology innovations centered around an unwavering dedication to serving dealers and their customers.

About AvantGuard

AvantGuard, a Becklar Company, is a premier provider of wholesale alarm monitoring, offering professional monitoring services, cloud monitoring and hybrid partnerships. We utilize the most advanced monitoring technology with three state-of-the-art, hot-redundant call centers, along with skilled operators who respond promptly and compassionately. AvantGuard proudly meets or exceeds all industry standards of excellence.