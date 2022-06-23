Project Öyfjellet further delayed

English Swedish

Hässleholm, Sweden, June 23, 2022



In the interim report for the first quarter 2022, published on May 18, 2022, Eolus communicated that the 400 MW Norwegian wind project Öyfjellet was planned to be handed over to the customer Aquila Capital in June 2022. Despite intensive efforts to accelerate the works, the above target date for handover of the wind farm will not be met.

As of today, June 23, construction of all 72 turbines is completed and 65 turbines have reached first electricity production.





