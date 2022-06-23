OptimizeRx Brings Real-World Evidence-Driven Engagement Programs to Social Media With New Exclusive Partnership

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced a major extension of its omni-channel platform reach through an exclusive partnership with Equals 5. The new extension is the only healthcare provider (HCP)-level solution providing targeted physician engagement on social media platforms. The partnership marks the first time real-world data from healthcare and social data can be used in combination to deliver valuable treatment information to physicians on social media platforms.



“We chose to collaborate with OptimizeRx because we were looking for a partner with capabilities and data that, together, could enhance both our technologies, creating true omni-channel coverage in reaching HCPs,” commented Ron Scalici, co-founder of Equals 5. “OptimizeRx’s application of AI to real-world data assets that can determine the right time to engage HCPs – at the moment their patients most need it – is unique in the market, and perfectly complements the technology we’ve built which enables us to reach those same HCPs on social media. We couldn’t be more excited about the possibilities to make meaningful connections between life sciences and physicians this way.”

The only HCP-level engagement solution offering true-omni channel reach

Life sciences organizations can now confidently deliver the same message on webpages, social media, and clinical workflow from within a single healthcare communications platform. The Company’s “Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform,” is the only HCP engagement solution that offers true omni-channel reach at the physician-level including:

in the electronic health record (EHR), throughout the full clinical workflow, online and behind the firewalls at the majority of health systems in the United States, and now, on Facebook and Instagram



allowing for true surround sound of brand awareness for life sciences.

Steve Silvestro, chief commercial officer at OptimizeRx, stated, “We’re extremely impressed by the Equals 5 technology. On initial testing, we’re seeing average match results for up to 84% of the HCPs that our clients have prioritized to reach on social media. Our partnership means that life sciences companies now have a true option for the reinforcement of their messaging that is specific to an HCP’s specialty across all digital channels – from one entry point: our Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform. This powerful platform enhancement creates a new avenue for specialty brand amplification outside of the EHR.”

Organizations taking a highly structured approach to their social media strategies see 20-40% higher engagement with their audiences overall, according to a recent McKinsey analysis(1). What this means for life sciences companies is the ability to truly engage with their customers on social media in a more meaningful and productive way with the ability to execute on more integrated engagement strategies.

Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO, noted, “The launch of this extension is part of the transformational digital shift in healthcare that we are leading. The offering is a true industry game changer and opens the opportunity for life sciences companies to broadly reach HCPs through social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram. Our Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform is the only HCP engagement solution that combines true interoperability between longitudinal patient data, the EHR – and now social media – to deliver healthcare resources to physicians and patients based on an HCP’s actual patient population.”

About Equals 5

Equals 5 is an all-in-one pharma marketing platform that reaches physicians where they spend most of their free time – on social media. Equals 5's proprietary engine allows to target HCPs by NPI number, giving pharma marketers the ability to serve specific healthcare providers with relevant and timely information to help them make the right decisions for their patients.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

