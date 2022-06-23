Kaltura Included as a “Representative Vendor” in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms

New York, NY, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it has been included as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner "Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms" report.

“Event technology has become an important pillar in martech, and there is no going back to how marketers viewed events before the pandemic. Organizers are now looking for event technology vendors that can provide branded and measureable experiences that can address the full spectrum of their events, from webinars to flagship events. In fact, we see that many events will remain fully virtual, and expect nearly all events to include a virtual component. We also expect the tools for engaging with audiences to advance,” said Lisa Bennett, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Kaltura. “We feel, being named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor is a testament to the value our customers and partners find in Kaltura’s event platform.”

This Gartner Market Guide report states “marketers have indicated that large-scale virtual event delivery models are here to stay, yet also recognize that the return of in-person events will require the development of a mixed event strategy to deliver dynamic experiences”.

Bennett continued: “Having worked with hundreds of organizations to host virtual and hybrid events, we believe that the range of capabilities in Kaltura’s event platform has proven key to being recognized by Gartner, as well as to making hybrid event strategies a reality for organizations of all shapes and sizes.”

Kaltura Events, empowers organizations of all sizes to automate event management for all of their internal company and external marketing events. Event organizers use Kaltura Events to create, manage, track and scale fully branded virtual and hybrid event experiences of any size and any kind, all in a single platform.





*Gartner, “Market Guide for Event Technology Platforms”, Christy Ferguson, Amy Jenkins, et al., May 24, 2022.



