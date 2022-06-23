Certified Talent Management Strategist (CTMS) Program Now Available from Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group has developed its fourth professional certification for human capital management professionals to help talent management professionals focus more on the strategic business impact of their work.

"The Certified Talent Management Strategist (CTMS) Program is the only Talent Management certification that focuses on professional development," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "CTMS professionals leave the program with new competencies and skills that boost their career and improve their organization's Talent Management programs."

Professionals who attain the Certified Talent Management Strategist designation receive CTMS credentials and a digital badge to be displayed on a CV, in a bio, on social profiles, and in email signatures.

Brandon Hall Group professional certifications are comprehensive educational programs centered around a multiphase knowledge test.

This certification is taken in three phases. We have created a comprehensive Resource Guide with thought-leading research insights, use cases, and executive interviews covering the twenty-four competencies every TM professional should possess to prepare you to apply your new skills daily on the job. You may view details about each phase below.

"The exam isn't merely memorization and theory, but a real-world approach to developing competencies and skills that can be immediately implemented and deployed," said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer at Brandon Hall Group.

The course is self-guided and comes with all the resources to complete the 40-hour course within one year.

Competencies include:

Design Thinking, Ideation, Strategic Planning and Execution, Business Acumen, Consulting, Leadership/Change Advocacy, Coaching and Mentoring, Inclusiveness, Collaboration, Data Science, Digital Dexterity, Learning Agility, Compensation/Rewards/Recognition, Leadership Development/Succession, Performance Management, Organizational Design and Effectiveness, Compliance/Risk Management, EVP/Engagement/Employee Brand, Team-building/Talent Readiness, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Career Advancement, Learning and Performance, People Analytics, and Technology Leadership.

For more information on this certification program and others, visit https://certification.brandonhall.com/catalog.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations around the world, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.

Attachment