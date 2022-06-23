BrandSafway introduces new BrandTech® Precision Layout System

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway is announcing the launch of BrandTech® Precision Layout, a new, innovative welding solution, which uses laser-guided technology to improve accuracy and reduce layout time by up to 75%. The proprietary and patent-pending system automates the anchor layout process with laser precision, increasing productivity, while reducing costs. The anchor layout system yields significant time savings, which eliminates entire shifts on major outages, especially when combined with BrandTech Precision Welding.

“Operators can locate just two reference points and start welding immediately,” said Lance Zier, BrandSafway’s director of refractory operations. “BrandTech Precision Layout is the first and only laser layout system available for refractory anchors. It completely eliminates the need for inefficient chalk and string, tape measures and templates – the laser technology does all the setup work.”



The U.S.-made system can be used in two ways: static mount or gun mount. The stand-alone static mount unit can lay out square grids of any standard or custom layouts. Operators can easily change the distance between points simply by moving the laser system closer or farther from the surface.



“The static mount option is ideal for use in heaters, boilers and fabrication shops and can be positioned using a tripod or magnet or it can be clamped to the legs of a scaffold,” said Eduardo Almeida, BrandTech’s director of innovation. “Of course, BrandSafway also can design custom clamping systems, if needed.”



The gun-mount option can be attached to the BrandTech Precision Welding gun and is ideal for reaching tight spaces and complex welds, such as Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU), cyclones and standpipes. BrandTech Precision Layout makes it easy to fine-tune increments to adjust to any layout of close-range welds.



Learn more about the BrandTech Precision Layout System at BrandSafway.com/BrandTech-Precision-Layout.



About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 30 countries and more than 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You® — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit BrandSafway.com.

