FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for its Exchange- Traded Funds (“ETFs”)

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NEO Exchange for the month ending June 30, 2022.

The cash distributions are payable on July 8, 2022 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD $0.0650 First Trust AlphaDEX™ Emerging Market Dividend ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDE $0.1200 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL $0.0550 First Trust AlphaDEX™ European Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) EUR $0.0750 First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP $0.0400 First Trust Tactical Bond Index ETF FTB $0.0300 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged) FDL $0.2000 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG $0.0900 FHG.F $0.0625 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF FHH $0.0125 FHH.F $0.0100 First Trust Cloud Computing ETF SKYY $0.0700 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR $0.0036 First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST $0.2000 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK $0.1700 First Trust International Capital Strength ETF FINT $0.0200 First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB $0.0418 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG $0.0167

About First Trust

First Trust Portfolios Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Portfolios Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $203 billion as of May 31, 2022 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

