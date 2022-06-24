Global Wheelchairs Market to Surpass US$ 30,156.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global wheelchairs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,660.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Wheelchairs Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as product launches, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, Invacare Corporation, a manufacturer and distributor of non-acute medical equipment including wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walkers, and pressure care and positioning products, launched the Invacare AVIVA STORM RX power wheelchair.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/457

Key Market Takeaways:

Global wheelchairs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of inorganic strategies by key players in market such as acquisitions. For instance, in February 2020, Sunrise Medical, a company that designs and manufactures mobility products including lightweight wheelchairs, power wheelchairs, and pediatric wheelchairs, announced the acquisition of Oracing, a leading Spain-based designer and manufacturer of innovative sports wheelchairs, made-to-measure wheelchairs, and e-mobility power products.

Among product types, the Electronic Wheelchair segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increased product launches of electric wheelchairs. For instance, in August 2019, Droom, a company offering a wide range of automobile categories from bicycles to planes on its platform, launched electric wheelchairs. The electric wheelchairs are more navigable, durable, and cost-effective when compared to other powered wheelchairs available in market.

On the basis of modality, the Adults Powered Wheelchairs segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of disabilities in adults. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 13.7% of adults in the U.S. have mobility disorder or have difficulty in walking or climbing stairs.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global wheelchairs market include Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Ottobock, 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Permobil, Pride Mobility Products Corp., LEVO AG, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC., MEYRA GmbH, Hoveround Corporation, Ride Designs, Medical Depot, Inc., and Drive DeVilbiss International.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/457

Market Segmentation:

Global Wheelchairs Market, By Product Type: Manual Wheelchair Active Wheelchairs Transport Wheelchairs Others Electronic Wheelchair Center Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair Standing Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Global Wheelchairs Market, By Weight: Light Weight Wheelchairs Heavy Weight Wheelchairs

Global Wheelchairs Market, By Modality: Pediatric Powered Wheelchairs Adults Powered Wheelchairs

Global Wheelchairs Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Home Care Settings Others

Global Wheelchairs Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Wheelchair and Components Market, By Technology (Continuous Fiber Composites, Discontinuous Fiber Composites, Metal), By Components (Hand Rims & Wheel Rims, Frames, Other Components), By Application (Manual Wheelchairs, Powered Wheelchairs, Powered Scooters), and By Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Automatic Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market, by mode of operation (Manual and Powered), by End Users (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter