SPR Therapeutics Named a Top Workplace

CLEVELAND, June 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. The award is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection. Of approximately 1,500 companies invited to participate, SPR was selected as a winner based on the responses from its employees which revealed strong alignment with the direction of the company and appreciation of employees.



SPR Therapeutics developed the SPRINT® PNS system to offer a minimally-invasive, 60-day implant specifically designed to deliver significant and sustained pain relief. The SPRINT PNS System has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain.

“We are honored to receive this award and proud of the culture we have built at SPR,” said SPR Therapeutics CEO Maria Bennett. “The record growth we have seen in the commercial adoption of SPRINT would not be possible without everyone at SPR. Our employees are committed, talented professionals that care deeply about the patients we serve. We are focused on expanding our U.S. commercial footprint to offer SPRINT and the opportunity for pain relief to more and more patients and are excited about the expansion of our team while maintaining an empowered and collaborative environment.”

About the SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely designed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, and is cleared for use up to 60 days. Recognized by leading pain management centers, the breakthrough neuromodulation treatment offers a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-operative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to treat pain in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit www.SprintPNS.com.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally-invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.

More information and career opportunities can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com .

