Voltalia is developing a new renewable solar cluster in southeastern Brazil

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the development of a new photovoltaic cluster with a potential capacity of more than 1.5 gigawatts in the state of Minas Gerais.

After developing its large clusters in Brazil at Serra Branca1 (potential of 2.4 gigawatts, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte) and Canudos2 (potential of more than 1 gigawatt, in the state of Bahia), Voltalia is developing Arinos, a new solar cluster with a potential of more than 1.5 gigawatts, this time located in the southeast of the country.

With the Arinos cluster, Voltalia is developing for its own account and also for third parties. Voltalia has already signed partnerships, notably with CTG Brasil, a reference in clean energy in the country. Following approvals, these partners will purchase a significant portion of the solar sites in the Arinos cluster once the development phase of each site is completed and thus shortly before construction begins.

The development of large project clusters allows the pooling of infrastructure, connection networks and maintenance. This is beneficial, especially for the projects retained by Voltalia.

As with each of the project clusters developed in Brazil (Serra Branca, Canudos, and now Arinos), Voltalia always ensures a positive impact of the project on the environment and on the surrounding communities such as through the use of local labour.

Voltalia will continue to expand in Brazil with a pipeline of 5.1 gigawatts of future projects under development. Voltalia places the development of renewable projects at the heart of its DNA. The teams are involved at every stage of project development, from assessing the potential and securing the best sites, to launching construction once the necessary permits and authorisations have been obtained. The aim is to select the best electricity production sites for development. Since its creation, Voltalia has sold about half of the projects developed.

"With the launch of the Arinos cluster, Voltalia has confirmed its ability to carry out very large-scale projects in Brazil as an energy producer and service provider. For almost ten years, we have been successfully developing these large wind and solar clusters to produce renewable energy accessible to the greatest number of people, an objective that is at the heart of our mission," said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Voltalia in Brazil

Voltalia has a significant presence in Brazil with wind, solar, hydro and hybrid projects in multiple locations: the SMG wind farm in the state of Rio Grande do Norte (108 megawatts, in operation); the Oiapoque hybrid projects in the state of Amapá (23.5 megawatts, of which 7. 5 megawatts under construction); the Cabui hydroelectric project in the state of Minas Gerais (16 megawatts, contract secured in 2019); the Canudos 1 wind farm in the state of Bahia (99 megawatts under construction); and the large Serra Branca wind and solar cluster in the state of Rio Grande do Norte (688 megawatts of wind and solar power plants in operation, plus 517 megawatts of solar capacity under construction).

Voltalia is also a service provider for third-party customers in Brazil. Voltalia develops sites there for sale to third parties. At the same time, Voltalia provides construction and maintenance services for facilities owned by third parties.

Finally, through its subsidiary Helexia, the Group is active in decentralised production. In Brazil, Helexia is currently building 29 solar units for a total of 87 megawatts in the states of Amazonas, Rondônia, Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul, Parana, Rio Grande do Sul, Sao Paulo and Ceara, the electricity from which will be sold to its customer Telefonica / Vivo.

