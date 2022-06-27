THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MARTELA CORPORATION DECIDED ON DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE FOR THE NEW GROUP MANAGEMENT TEAM MEMBER

English Finnish

The Board of Directors of Martela Corporation decided in March 2021 to establish a new share-based incentive plan for the group’s key employees. The company has published a stock exchange release on the Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2021—2023 on 23 March 2021.

The prerequisite for participating in the Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2021—2023 is that a participant acquires the company´s series A shares up to the number determined by the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has decided on 23 June 2022 on a directed share issue as a part of the company´s Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2021—2023. A maximum total of 34 722 new series A shares in the company has, in deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right, been offered in the share issue for subscription to the new member of the Group Management Team in order to fulfil the Share Acquisition Prerequisite of the Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2021—2023.

The company has a weighty financial reason for the deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right, since the purpose of the share issue is to encourage the new member of the Group Management Team to acquire and own the company´s series A shares as a part of the Performance-based Matching Share Plan 2021—2023.

The share subscription price for the new shares is EUR 2.88 per share, which is the same as the trade volume weighted average quotation of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during 1 May—31 May 2022. The new shares must be paid upon subscription.

The Board of Directors has decided to grant an interest-bearing loan to the new member of the Group Management Team of 23 333,12 euros to finance the acquisition of the company’s shares. The maximum amount of the loan is 70 per cent of the investment in shares. The loan will be repaid in full on 31 December 2025, at the latest.

In the directed share issue total of 11 574 have been subscribed and the Board of Directors has approved the share subscription. The number of the company’s shares will increase by 11 574 shares to 4 519 614 shares. The share subscription price EUR 33 333,12 will be credited to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The new shares are estimated to be entered into the Trade Register and applied for public listing on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in July 2022. The new shares will produce a right to dividends and other shareholder rights after the entry of the new shares into the Trade Register.

The decision on the share issue is based on the authorization by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 17 March 2022.

Martela Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information, please contact Ville Taipale, CEO, tel. +358 50 557 2611

Distribution

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki

Key news media

www.martela.com

Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela supplies user-centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are what matter most. We focus on the Nordic countries because, based on our common open work culture and needs, the Nordic countries are leaders in hybrid workplaces.