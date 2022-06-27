NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in the Force for Knowledge Cannabis Symposium on June 29th

NEW CANAAN, Conn., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Investment Officer, will participate in the Force Family Office “Force for Knowledge Cannabis Symposium” on June 29, 2022.



Force for Knowledge Cannabis Symposium

Panel: Cannabis Real Estate Investing

Moderator: Jefferies Senior Research Analyst, Owen Bennett

Wednesday, June 29th at 1:15 p.m. ET

To join, register here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your Force Family Office representative, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 28 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis, and has provided one loan collateralized by a cultivation facility structured to convert to a sale-leaseback unless specific provisions are met by July 29, 2022. For more information, please visit https://www.newlake.com/

