Dataiku Hires Tech and Data Industry Veteran Bridget Shea as New Chief Customer Officer

New York, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the appointment of Bridget Shea as its new Chief Customer Officer. Shea, who has worked closely with the Dataiku leadership team for several years in an advisory role, brings deep data science and analytics expertise and a proven track record of managing large global customer success and sales teams within rapidly scaling software companies.

“As an advisor for the past few years, I’ve seen firsthand just how essential Dataiku is for organizations to become truly data driven. These transformations are powered by an incredibly impressive team and industry-leading technology” said Shea. “Dataiku is at the forefront of a revolutionary change in how business gets done and I’m looking forward to collaborating with new and existing customers to help them achieve valuable business outcomes through the use of analytics and AI.”

Prior to joining Dataiku, Shea served as the CCO of collaborative intelligence company Mural. She has led global GTM teams with a focus on sales and customer success at Datorama, TellApart, and Yext. In addition to acting as a customer success advisor to Dataiku, she has also advised at dbt Labs, Hex, Heap, and is currently a board member at Xeneta. Shea will be based in the company’s headquarters in New York City, where she’s a longtime fixture of the city’s tech scene.

Dataiku heavily invests in the long-term success of its customers and was recently recognized as a 2021 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, a distinction based on feedback and ratings from end-users. Shea will build on this momentum, leading the company’s customer success and services functions, ensuring that the global organization continues to scale efficiently while exceeding the evolving needs and expectations of its users. She joins the company as it experiences extremely high demand for its platform, recently surpassing $150 million in ARR.

“Bridget brings notable experience to Dataiku, having held several executive positions at multinational data and software organizations in the past,” said Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku. “She is a master of navigating the complexity that comes with working with a large roster of global, enterprise-grade organizations. I’m confident she’ll be a natural fit for our team as we continue to experience strong momentum.”

Former CCO, Kurt Muehmel, remains at Dataiku and will be transitioning into a new leadership role within the organization later in the year.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku), and on LinkedIn.

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Peer Contributors, 20 August 2021. Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® and Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.®

Attachment