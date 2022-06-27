Brandon Hall Group to Launch Study on Transforming L&D

Boca Raton, FL, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on June 28 to determine how organizations are transforming Learning & Development to drive better individual and organizational outcomes.

“Learning has continued to be the key to building the right skills and capabilities organizations need to be successful. In the future, learning will have to be able to deliver more performance in even less time,” said David Wentworth, Principal Learning Analyst with Brandon Hall Group.

Brandon Hall Group’s research initiative, Transforming Learning & Development for the Future of Work, focuses on:

Key technology trends

Meeting shifting learner needs

Approaches that impact business outcomes

Creating a culture of learning

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/NQRK738. Participants will receive summary results of the survey six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s research summary, Creating and Delivering Highly Engaging Learning for the Hybrid Workforce.

“Even with the disruption of the pandemic, organizations are still heavily reliant on traditional, static learning programs that do not offer much flexibility to either the business or to learners,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “The organizations that had begun to transform their learning prior to the pandemic were in a much better position to weather the storm. L&D teams must embrace change as a constant, and this research will help us understand what that means for Learning & Development.”

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews to create an understanding of the strategies and approaches L&D teams must begin to adopt to ensure the business has the capabilities it needs now and will require in the future. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks — to help organizations improve the way they develop their workforce.

“Learning’s strategic profile in the business has risen thanks to growing complexity and uncertainty. L&D teams must rise to the occasion and demonstrate that they are prepared to deliver outcomes beyond just learning completions. Learning & Development needs to align more closely with the business and display a level of agility that can support a rapidly changing business environment,” Wentworth said.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com.