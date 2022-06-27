Air Pollution In Data Centers: New Resource Tackles the Issue and Offers Remedies for Costly Equipment Downtime

Riverdale, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Pollution In Data Centers: New Resource by Camfil USA Tackles the Issue and Offers Remedies for Costly Equipment Downtime

"There’s no time for downtime at a data center. Keep your precious equipment – and people’s businesses – up and running with high-efficiency air filtration solutions." Adam Wiggins, Data Center Segment Manager for Camfil, USA. Large data centers, by virtue of their high energy consumption, are frequently a source of air pollution. Because they require enormous amounts of electricity to operate 24 hours a day, large data centers themselves are sources of air pollution. Importantly, data center equipment can be damaged by air pollution, leading to long periods of costly downtime.





Camfil data center filtration experts have put together a resource called: Data Center Defense: Reduce Airborne Contaminants to Improve Indoor Air Quality.

This 10-minute read designed for data center facility managers covers:

Data centers as a pollution source

Impact of dirty air on data centers

Pollution from diesel burning

The link between overheated servers and polluted air

How to clean the air inside a data center

Expert-recommended solutions to protect data center equipment from air pollution

Read the entire resource here

About Camfil Data Center Capabilities

Camfil’s air filtration solutions for data centers achieve three key objectives necessary to accomplish maximum value and return on investment.

Cool and clean air circulating through a data center is necessary to maintain operational effectiveness. Camfil’s 5-Star Premium Products are all MERV-A rated, meaning the MERV value selected will be maintained for the entire service life. This is critical as air filters without a MERV-A value can lose efficiency and drop several MERV ratings while in service. The lower MERV from efficiency loss means dirt from outside the facility could penetrate low-quality filters and damage sensitive electronic equipment. Camfil’s 5-Star products are guaranteed in writing to maintain their initial MERV rating beginning on day one until the day they are removed, even if it’s a year.

Energy cost is a significant operating expense for data centers and HVAC fan energy specifically is a large part of the expense. All filters exhibit a resistance to airflow, known as pressure drop, but high performance air filters are engineered to minimize resistance. Camfil’s 5-Star products are guaranteed in writing to have the lowest average pressure drop throughout the service life of the filter. Camfil’s low pressure drop filters can reduce fan energy cost by 40%.

Downtime is expensive, but downtime for unnecessary and unscheduled maintenance issues is particularly frustrating. Camfil’s 5-Star products are guaranteed in writing to outlast any other comparable filter on the market today. Final filter life can now be measured in years, not months and prefilter life measured in months, not weeks.





