Aurora Mobile Upgrades its Verification Service to JG Secured Verification to Provide Comprehensive Cyber-defense Solutions for Businesses

SHENZHEN, China, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has upgraded its verification service JVerification to JG Secured Verification. Easily integrated to the existing verification systems, the upgraded service can empower businesses and internet platforms to develop a more efficient and secure defense solution against cybercrime and hacking risks while answering the rising cybersecurity needs and more stringent regulatory requirements for platform stability and security.



Millisecond-level response time ensures timely protection for various business scenarios

A number of cyber risks may occur in the registration and login process before businesses can provide content and services to users, including spam account registration, DDoS attacks, fake accounts, and account theft. For example, grocery e-commerce platforms may suffer losses when hackers create spam accounts to profit from new user incentives. Account theft has also been a persistent issue which directly damages the gaming experience and causes losses to game developers.

To address these issues, the upgraded JG Secured Verification has now shortened response time to milliseconds and can integrate selected SDK add-ons based on each business needs. This not only provides protection for the registration and login process but also quickly detects unusual account activities. Upon detection, JG Secured Verification sends risk alerts, based on which businesses can take quick remedies, including login restriction, account marking, and secondary verification, to minimize losses and disturbance to normal business operations.

Another major scenario for the need for JG Secured Verification is ecommerce promotion campaigns. With all the coupons and red envelopes, ecommerce campaigns not only stimulate consumption but also deal-hunting activities. Retailers often find it difficult to defend themselves against various cheating tools and malicious traffic. JG Secured Verification can identify cheating activities for various marketing campaigns, including lucky draws, new user registration, coupon distribution and new customer discount. With its comprehensive risk identification feature, JG Secured Verification can block cheating behaviors effectively and based on the risk alerts generated, platforms can choose to deny cash withdrawals, reduce discount rates or take other measures.

In recent years, data crawling and theft have become quite frequent in the finance, content and ecommerce sectors where data assets are a key growth driver. For example, an apparel company may release its new design online and soon find the pictures stolen and copied to the websites of other retailers, which causes severe loss to the original creator. JG Secured Verification’s anti-crawler feature can effectively ward off large-scale crawling of industry-critical data, high-value content and private data, filter malicious bot traffic, and protect sensitive data for companies. Once malicious traffic is detected, businesses can take subsequent measures such as denying specific access, applying differential privacy policy, and blocking accounts.

Social media communities such as Douyin, Weibo and WeChat often face the challenge of fraudulent activities, including fake followers and click farming, through which poor quality content crowds out high-quality content creation, hurting creators and compromising the monetization potential of the platforms. JG Secured Verification helps businesses enhance their community governance by enabling them to detect malicious traffic and perform follow-up operations such as excluding fake likes or reposts from counting, thereby ensuring a fair community environment and protecting the interests of platforms and users.

Easy integration to provide end-to-end data security

Built on Aurora Mobile’s decade-long anti-hacking expertise, JG Secured Verification leverages a multi-model risk detection mechanism and an extensive, flexible set of AI algorithms, and improves its services through constant technology upgrades and iterations to adapt to changing cybersecurity threats. In addition, JG Secured Verification can also help enterprises identify potential business risks in China and overseas. To achieve this, JG Secured Verification has integrated its multi-dimensional risk profiling and data analytics capabilities, and a team of experts in large-scale business system risk control, to provide customized risk control consulting services to effectively identify and address most security threats.

With its multi-tiered, full-process risk detection capabilities that cover devices, user behaviors, and user groups, JG Secured Verification enables its business users to build a robust, full-process cyber-defense system. Its business API is able to detect risks within milliseconds and easily integrate selected SDK add-ons based on actual business needs, thereby quickly delivering effective and precise defense solutions against cyber threats, and comprehensively upgrading risk identification and response capabilities for its users.

Stable and efficient services to help platforms and businesses improve operational security

By leveraging Aurora Mobile’s data analytics expertise and operational insights, JG Secured Verification has collaborated with the three major telecommunications companies in China namely, China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, and covered 99.9% of mobile users. JG Secured Verification can reduce the risk of hijacking by eliminating the use of unencrypted SMS verification codes while accelerating the login verification process with fewer steps, thereby helping businesses improve conversion rates and user experience.

With 60.4 billion installations of its software development kits (SDKs), a monthly active unique device base of 1.45 billion, and a technology infrastructure that supports over 100 million push messages daily, Aurora Mobile has accumulated outstanding capabilities in processing a high-concurrency of requests, and safeguarding the smooth operations for platforms and businesses.

Going forward, JG Secured Verification will continue to expand its services to more verticals, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions that cover identity verification, data security, financial risk control and content security, among others. Aurora Mobile will further expand its cloud security technology to help platforms and businesses comprehensively address their diverse operating risks and jointly build a smarter security ecosystem.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eyuan@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com