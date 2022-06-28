TopLine Credit Union Members and Employees Donate Clothing and Shoes

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Federal Credit Union’s second annual Clothing and Shoe Drive held during the month of May benefited local non-profit Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities and global non-profit African Education & Health Initiatives (AFEDHI) who provide donated items to communities in Nigeria.



TopLine members and employees generously donated gently used or new clothing and shoes, and could also purchase items from TopLine’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry to have them sent directly to the credit union, and in return TopLine delivered to our charitable partners. When the drive ended, TopLine members and employees had donated over 1,000 pounds of clothing and over 100 pairs of shoes to assist families in need in our communities and around the world.

“The true meaning of being a financial cooperative is putting members and communities best interest above all else,” says Tom Smith, TopLine President and CEO. “Our employees and members aspire to connect, care and contribute in our communities locally and globally, and we are grateful for their generosity to assist with clothing and shoe needs.”



“Looking at the clothes and the shoes donated by our partner TopLine this season, and with the current market values, we believe their donation is well over $1,500,” said African Education and Health Initiatives (AFEDHI) founder Idowu Kotila. “We are so appreciative and grateful for their support for humanity.”

“We hear again and again how grateful our emergency shelter guests and residents are for the gift of free clothing at Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities,” said Chief Executive Officer Pam Stegora Axberg. “Many arrive at our doors with only the clothing they are wearing. Others rely on donated clothes and shoes for job interviews that will help launch them back to independence. We are deeply grateful for TopLine’s partnership.”

Since 2002, TopLine Federal Credit Union employees and members have been involved in several programs each year to benefit local non-profits like Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities and Africa Education and Health Initiatives. In addition to the clothing and shoe donations from this drive, these efforts have included drives for food, bedding, personal care items, bikes, children’s back-to-school supplies, holiday gifts and more.

African Education and Health Initiatives (AFEDHI) is a non-profit organization with a vision to ensure that African students, kindergarten through college, have access to educational materials such as books, computers and other reading aids to support their educational needs and goals. For more information or to donate, visit https://www.facebook.com/African-Education-and-Health-Initiative-153446941686348/

Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities is a Christian ministry dedicated to serving people facing homelessness, poverty, or addiction in our community. By meeting physical, spiritual, emotional, and educational needs, our Mission is changing lives! For more information or to donate, visit https://www.ugmtc.org/

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $675 million and serves nearly 46,500 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/toplinefcu. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

TopLine Federal Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a99addb-d14b-462b-9ab5-9b053a75b9e9