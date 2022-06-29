Atos supports NATO in refreshing its cybersecurity capabilities

English French

Paris, France and Brasov, Romania – June 29, 2022 - Atos today announced it has been awarded a 1.2 million euros contract by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) to install and configure mission critical cybersecurity capabilities and systems at 22 NATO sites.



Atos, number 1 worldwide managed security services provider , with a strong focus on resilience and mission critical assets, has also an extensive experience in supporting clients in the defense sector . The Group will put its expertise at the service of NATO to maintain the alliance's ability to defend and protect its critical infrastructure.

Atos has a strong track record of collaborating with NATO NCI Agency, providing professional engineering services for design, deployment, and configuration of cyber secured mission critical infrastructure, in various projects covering the wide span of international NATO sites.

This new contract covers the upgrade of two key cybersecurity systems of the NATO resilience strategy: the Network Intrusion Protection/Detection System (NIPS) and Full Packet Capture (FPC) system. During this project, Atos will replace NIPS and FPC capabilities across the wider NATO footprint.

These two systems work together to enable the NATO Cyber Security Centre, which is part of the NCI Agency, to monitor NATO's networks for threats and flag important cybersecurity issues. The NIPS uses pattern recognition to alert the Agency to unusual traffic on NATO's networks, whilst FPC continuously records all network activity and is a primary source of information in support of incident response activities.

“As the cyber threat landscape continues to intensify with a myriad of new digital threats, Atos is pleased to support NATO in updating its cybersecurity technologies to ensure the best line of defense, ultimately protecting the interests of the intergovernmental military alliance” said Cyril Dujardin, SVP, Head of Digital Security and Deputy Head of Big Data & Security, Atos.

"This refresh represents a significant step forwards in maintaining our ability to defend and protect NATO's networks. Experts will start deployment at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in September, and then break off into three parallel teams to execute an aggressive timeframe of deployment in October," said Miles Knight, Principal Project Manager at the NCI Agency.

The aim of this project is to complete the deployments no later than the first quarter of 2023.

