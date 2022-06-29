Redwood Logistics Recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, has been named to the 2022 Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list , recognizing the 50 fastest growing companies in Chicago based on five-year revenue growth. Redwood climbed nine spots on the list since last year, demonstrating accelerated growth through a combination of organic expansion and acquisition activities.



“This honor reflects what a momentous year it was for Redwood in 2021--celebrating our 20th anniversary in business, acquiring two parcel companies and finding a new parent company ourselves while navigating a pandemic and growing our in-person and virtual teams,” said Todd Berger, President, Redwood Logistics. “We are a proud member of the Chicago logistics and technology communities and it’s an honor to be included in the Crain’s Fast 50 with our partners and colleagues.”

Redwood moved up nine spots year-over-year to No. 32 in the Fast 50, representing over 400% growth in the last 5 years.

In June 2021 , Redwood acquired Skipjack Supply Chain, a multi-carrier software-as-a-service (SaaS) parcel platform, and Proactive Global Logistics (PGL), a non-asset-based parcel service provider, to form Redwood Parcel. In December 2021, Redwood announced a new strategic investment from AEA Investors , a leading global investment firm with over $15 billion in assets under management.

“Our motto for 2022 is ‘ALL IN,’ meaning our management team and the entire Redwood family are committed to accelerating growth and serving our customers at the interception of logistics and technology,” said Mark Yeager, Chief Executive Officer, Redwood Logistics. “This award was made possible by the talented team that drives us every single day, our robust partner ecosystem, and our committed carrier network. It is another testament to Redwood teams putting customers first in the extremely volatile environment while demonstrating resilience and strong commitment to freight technology innovation.”

Redwood employs more than 900 people, increasing headcount by 14.8% since 2021, and for more than 20 years has offered its customers a wide range of strategically integrated transportation and logistics services, driving digital transformation within the supply chain. Redwood was recognized as one of Chicago’s Top Workplaces of 2021 by The Chicago Tribune, and was also named to the 2022 FreightWaves’ FreightTech 25 , an award spotlighting the most innovative leaders within the transportation industry.

Fast 50 showcases 50 of the Chicago-area's fastest-growing companies, ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2016 through 2021. View the full list of Crain’s Fast 50 here.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model— Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com