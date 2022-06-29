Transformation in Action: Trémery-Metz Powertrain Plants in France Support Stellantis’ Electrified Portfolio

More than €2 billion ha s been invested in the French manufacturing footprint since 2018

Together with its two JV partners, €150 million has been invested to date in the Tr é mery -Metz facilities for the latest upgrades

Tr é mery -Metz upgrades strengthen Stellantis’ powertrain manufacturing capability in battery electric and hybrid vehicles

Investments in Trémery -Metz embod y Stellantis’ capability to create a new electrified value chain with a balance of partners, in-house design and expert manufacturing

Engines and transmissions from Trémery-Metz will power Company’s commitment to clean, safe and affordable mobility

AMSTERDAM, June 29, 2022 – During a visit today at the Trémery-Metz manufacturing facilities in France, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares highlighted the transformations at the two plants as evidence of the Company’s progress towards achieving its Dare Forward 2030 electrification ambitions, which include reaching 100% of passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. Since 2018, the Company has invested €2 billion in its French manufacturing operations.

The upgrades at Trémery-Metz strengthen Stellantis’ powertrain manufacturing expertise in battery electric, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid vehicles, supporting society’s need for clean, safe, and affordable mobility and easing the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to BEVs.

“Trémery-Metz is a prime example of how we are executing our manufacturing transformation, both in France, and across our global operations,” said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. “We have now created a new global value chain with trusted partners, including five gigafactories, to support our global EV battery strategy and propel our Dare Forward 2030 targets. I want to warmly thank our social partners, local stakeholders and our highly skilled employees for their collaboration as we ramp up production at Trémery-Metz and manufacture our electrified future.”

Through investments in two key joint ventures (see “Value Chain” infographic) at Trémery-Metz, Stellantis has deployed a vertical integration strategy designed to increase control of the global electrification value chain.

Emotors , a 50/50 joint venture with Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding, will start production this year of its cutting-edge range of electric motors at the Trémery plant, formerly the world’s largest diesel plant, and now Stellantis’ first facility to produce electric motors. Backed by €93 million of industrial investments to date, Emotors aims to drive Stellantis’ electrification growth while also meeting the needs of other automakers. The joint venture has a planned capacity exceeding 1 million motors per year from 2024.





, a 50/50 joint venture with Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding, will start production this year of its cutting-edge range of electric motors at the Trémery plant, formerly the world’s largest diesel plant, and now Stellantis’ first facility to produce electric motors. Backed by €93 million of industrial investments to date, Emotors aims to drive Stellantis’ electrification growth while also meeting the needs of other automakers. The joint venture has a planned capacity exceeding 1 million motors per year from 2024. e-Transmissions, a 50/50 joint venture with Punch Powertrain, supported by industrial investments of €57 million to date, is focused on producing the future generation of electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT) at Stellantis’ Metz plant. Recognized for its expertise in gearbox production, the Metz plant is expected to grow its annual production capacity to approximately 600,000 eDCT gearboxes by 2024 for Stellantis’ hybrid portfolio.





Customer-Focused Electrified Portfolio

The Emotors’ M3 will be the first e-motor to launch in the portfolio. The M3 will deliver a cost competitive and efficient electric drive system designed to operate at 400 volts and to deliver 115 kW of power, set to debut on a Stellantis BEV by the end of 2022.

The eDCT is available with two levels of electrification, 48-volt and 320-volt, and can be used for hybrid and PHEV applications. Due to launch in 2023, the 48-volt hybrid propulsion system combined with a radical evolution of the award-winning PureTech Turbo 3-cylinder 1.2-liter gasoline engine offers a true electrified driving experience propelling the vehicle’s wheels even when the ICE is turned off and reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 by up to 20% when compared with the current powertrain.

A Rich History in France

Over the past four years, the merged companies that formed Stellantis have invested approximately €2 billion in the French manufacturing transformation and approximately €750 million since the creation of Stellantis in 2021.

Trémery-Metz brings together the Trémery site, which specializes in the manufacturing of engines and e-powertrains, and the Metz site, dedicated to the manufacturing of five- and six-speed manual gearboxes. Located in the heart of Europe, Trémery-Metz has been rooted in Moselle for over 45 years. Its ideal geographical location and immediate proximity to highways enables Trémery-Metz to ship thousands of engines and gearboxes produced every day across the continent.

The region’s long industrial history allows Stellantis to benefit from 3,230 highly skilled employees whose professionalism and rigor are unanimously recognized. Stellantis is the leading private employer in Lorraine with the Trémery and Metz sites, employing more than 15,000 in eastern France across five sites including Trémery, Metz, Charleville, Mulhouse and Sochaux.

As Stellantis continues investing in its electric future, its transformation is being carried out in co-construction with unions and social partners in France to ensure the sustainability of its manufacturing operations. Stellantis supports employees along this journey through ongoing training and upskilling programs and activities.

Presentation materials from the event will be available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

