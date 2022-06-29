Easterseals Massachusetts Chooses CentralReach’s avail® Solution to Help Empower Individuals with Disabilities at Work and Home

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easterseals Massachusetts is excited to announce it has selected CentralReach’s avail® solution to help support individuals with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) at work, at home, and in the community. CentralReach’s assistive technology, avail®, provides easy-to-use person-centered prompts relating to on-the-job tasks and employment skills as well as daily living to help individuals with autism and IDD gain employment, excel in their jobs, and reach autonomy with everyday life.

With an investment in CentralReach’s avail platform, Easterseals Massachusetts can offer this impactful digital solution to individuals in their Pre-Employment and Training Services program to help them achieve independence at work while building confidence to grow as an individual.

“While this type of assistive technology has been around for some time, I have not seen a simple, yet thorough, digital solution like avail that allows an administrator to move content between devices, understand utilization of training modules, and save custom training modules,” said Eric Oddleifson, vice president, community support services of Easterseals Massachusetts. “In the past, any customization was local and could only be accessed by one user on one device. As a larger agency, having the ability to create content and then share that content to multiple end users is critical. avail® lets us do that.”

Easterseals Massachusetts provides services to ensure children and adults with disabilities, and Veterans, have equal opportunities to live, learn, work, and play.

“Utilizing this type of innovative technology will be a tremendous benefit for our pre-employment and training services staff as they customize content for our specific students to promote customer independent problem-solving while reinforcing concepts that have been introduced,” added Oddleifson.

At a time when 85 percent of adults with autism are unemployed, the avail® solution brings valuable impact to the autism and IDD workforce community. avail’s interactive platform simplifies tasks analysis and provides remote support with step-by-step digital instructions to help individuals master work-related and day-to-day tasks.

“We are thrilled to provide Easterseals Massachusetts an innovative technology to help support the individuals with disabilities they are serving in the workplace, home, and community,” said Lisa Marie Clinton, managing director of avail® Support at CentralReach. “Leveraging CentralReach’s assistive technology, avail, can help Easterseals better support these individuals in their journey towards achieving increased autonomy in all aspects of their life.”

For more information about avail by CentralReach, visit https://availsupport.com/. Additional information about Easterseals Massachusetts can be found online at www.eastersealsma.org.

About Easterseals Massachusetts

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services.

For more than 75 years, Easterseals Massachusetts has worked tirelessly with their partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And they won’t rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted.

Each year, Easterseals Massachusetts provides 22,000 essential services to more than 10,000 individuals throughout the state and is well-known for their expertise in rehabilitation, assistive technology, youth services, Veteran’s services, employment and transition services, and disability advocacy. They pride themselves on empowering people with disabilities to live full and independent lives and be equal participants in society. More information is available at www.eastersealsma.org and by following @EastersealsMA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 125,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.