Ultimus Unveils uANALYZE™ as Part of Its Middle and Back Office Solutions

CINCINNATI, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce the latest version of uANALYZE™. As part of Ultimus’ proprietary uSUITE® technology, the latest version of uANALYZE enables additional portfolio performance and analytics reporting, fully enabling clients to run a broad set of portfolio analysis including shock analysis and performance attribution.



Additionally, while Ultimus’ middle office product offering already provides interfaces to aggregate custodian, market, and portfolio accounting data from external stakeholders, uANALYZE allows clients to structure portfolio data to fit their specific needs. Many investment managers readily experience data challenges driven by varying degrees of differences in the marketplace by custodians, market utilities, accounting providers, and analytics. The uANALYZE portal’s aggregated data and normalization functionality provides ready access to clients, allowing them to manage their investment strategies and downstream operations more efficiently.

Paul Wahmann , Ultimus’ SVP and Head of Middle Office Services, explains how uANALYZE transforms the daily operations of investment managers. “Our clients curate a tremendous amount of constituent data from various custodians and external sources, including websites and feeds, requiring constant maintenance and support. This data is not aggregated nor consistent, and they spend countless hours extracting and normalizing the data. uANALYZE provides timely IBOR data through the portal, introducing valuable synergies that are often missing in daily operations.” He concludes, “The uANALYZE application is a reflection of Ultimus’ ongoing commitment to meet our clients’ diverse needs with a comprehensive and ever-evolving technology strategy.”

Ultimus’ uSUITE platform continues to leverage its unique data driven ecosystem made up of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Robotic Process Automation and Machine Learning to drive each of its proprietary applications, including the award-winning uCONNECT™ . The applications are developed in-house and work in tandem to enhance the firm’s offering, such as streamlining Ultimus’ fund accounting and investor services workflow and other operational functions. uANALYZE is the most recent addition to uSUITE, offering an innovative smart tool to distill and enhance key middle office data in a user-configurable environment.

Jason Stevens , Ultimus’ EVP and Chief Technology Officer, elaborates on the cutting-edge technology behind uANALYZE. “uANALYZE is an open architecture API-based solution that wields a high degree of flexibility. The underlying technology allows for straightforward data integrations, while the front end provides customized dashboard analytics and access to blended data,” he says. “Importantly, uANALYZE will serve as a front-end client portal into Ultimus’ middle office platform, allowing clients and their investors to slice and dice data and view insightful dashboard analytics. Instead of receiving batches of files, data reporting will become more flexible for core middle office activities.”

Ultimus provides enhanced outsourced middle office solutions, including trade settlement services, portfolio accounting and reconciliation, performance reporting, compliance, and investor services. The firm also recently received the Best Data Management Solution Back/Middle Office award from With Intelligence at the 2022 Fund Operations & Services Awards. uANALYZE greatly enhances the firm’s award-winning middle office offering by providing aggregated data and normalization functionality.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 850 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .





15247611 6/29/2022