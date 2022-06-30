Chief Marketing Officer Vanessa Guajardo Receives the Secured Finance Network’s “40 Under 40” Award in New York City

San Francisco, California, USA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital’s Chief Marketing Officer, Vanessa Guajardo, has received the Secured Finance Network’s esteemed “40 Under 40 Awards” at a ceremony on June 16th at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. The awards, which take place annually, seek to recognize and celebrate talented young professionals across the nation who are poised to impact the future of the financial industry.

With primary offices in San Francisco, Miami, London, Milan, and Dubai, US Capital is a global private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation.

“I nominated Vanessa for the ‘40 Under 40 Awards’ because she exemplifies excellence and leadership in her career,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital. “Immediately upon joining US Capital five years ago, Vanessa played a key leadership role in rebranding the group, as we set our sights on international expansion. Since then, she has increased our propriety database of engaged contacts by 75% to nearly 100,000, and her creativity and insight have led to an estimated regional growth in sales of 320% within three years. I am very proud of her achievements at US Capital.”

“It is a real honor to be selected as a recipient of SFNet’s ‘40 Under 40 Award,’” said Ms. Guajardo. “I’m immensely thankful to the team at SFNet and to Sweeney and Towle at US Capital for nominating me and for their mentorship and support over the years. From my arrival five years ago, they have helped me achieve new heights and given me the space to grow and flourish within the group. I look forward to many more successes at US Capital, as we continue to expand the group’s presence globally across new verticals.”

Vanessa has been a keen champion of diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone of successful business at US Capital. As a global group serving global clients, US Capital prides itself on its diversity. Each of its office locations is driven by a strong team sharing different ethnicities, nationalities, genders, religions, education, and political outlooks, and yet united by a deep-rooted company culture of respect and inclusion.

The hub of a vibrant financial networking community, the Secured Finance Network (“SFNet”) operates as an essential resource for all organizations and professionals who deliver and enable secured finance to businesses. Providing both large-scale and intimate networking opportunities, hard-to-come-by industry data, and a range of training programs, SFNet anticipates and responds to the needs of the multifaceted secured finance community, while its monthly magazine, The Secured Lender, shares the insights of top industry leaders. www.sfnet.com

About US Capital

Established in 1998, US Capital leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapital.com

To learn more about US Capital, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

