New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “When Medicine is Not Enough for Schizophrenia and Psychosis” on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT. The presenter will be Dawn I. Velligan, Ph.D., Director of the Division of Community Recovery, Research and Training and Henry B. Dielmann Chair, Department of Psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Dr. Velligan was a recipient of a 2016 Distinguished Investigator Grant and 2002 Independent Investigator Grant. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Many individuals experience continued symptoms for schizophrenia and psychosis despite the best medication treatments available. What are some of the therapy approaches that can help when medicine is not enough? How do these approaches work? Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $430 million to fund more than 5,100 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Attachments