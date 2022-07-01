Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French





Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 June 2022 to 29 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 June 2022 to 29 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 105 861 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 23 June 2022 and 29 June 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 23 June 2022 XBRU 9 905 32.47 33.00 32.12 321 615 CEUX 7 687 32.49 33.02 32.24 249 751 TQEX 1 349 32.50 32.90 32.26 43 843 AQEU 1 964 32.48 33.00 32.20 63 791 24 June 2022 XBRU 10 006 32.47 32.86 32.02 324 895 CEUX 7 680 32.46 32.82 32.08 249 293 TQEX 1 385 32.50 32.82 32.08 45 013 AQEU 1 859 32.48 32.84 32.12 60 380 27 June 2022 XBRU 9 971 33.12 33.50 32.76 330 240 CEUX 7 635 33.11 33.42 32.74 252 795 TQEX 1 309 33.10 33.42 32.88 43 328 AQEU 1 963 33.13 33.48 32.78 65 034 28 June 2022 XBRU 9 976 33.02 33.76 32.30 329 408 CEUX 7 828 33.03 33.62 32.38 258 559 TQEX 1 395 32.94 33.62 32.40 45 951 AQEU 1 985 32.99 33.64 32.42 65 485 29 June 2022 XBRU 10 126 32.37 32.78 32.10 327 779 CEUX 8 231 32.37 32.72 32.10 266 437 TQEX 1 526 32.36 32.70 32.16 49 381 AQEU 2 081 32.37 32.72 32.12 67 362 Total 105 861 32.69 33.76 32.02 3 460 338

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 101 shares during the period from 23 June 2022 to 29 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 June 2022 to 29 June 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 June 2022 4 400 32.32 32.64 32.10 142 208 24 June 2022 1 32.30 32.30 32.30 32 27 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 28 June 2022 3 900 32.46 32.80 32.30 126 594 29 June 2022 1 800 32.22 32.28 32.20 57 996 Total 10 101 - - - 326 830









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 June 2022 2 001 32.60 32.80 32.30 65 233 27 June 2022 1 800 33.22 33.50 33.00 59 796 28 June 2022 1 000 33.45 33.50 33.40 33 450 29 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 4 801 - - - 158 479

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 82 822 shares.

On 29 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 870 699 own shares, or 4.87 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

