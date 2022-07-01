Inbank completed the sale of its stake in Maksekeskus

English Estonian

AS Inbank completed the sale of its 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus AS.

The Estonian Financial Supervision Authority and the Estonian Competition Authority have approved the transaction whereby Maksekeskus AS shareholders sold 99% of Maksekeskus AS shares to Luminor Bank AS.

As part of the transaction signed on 1 February 2022, Maksekeskus Holding OÜ, a subsidiary of AS Inbank, sold its entire 29.8% stake in Maksekeskus AS to Luminor Bank AS.

Inbank is a consumer finance-focused digital bank active in the Baltics, Poland, and Czechia with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Finland. Inbank has over 4,700 active partners and 804,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.