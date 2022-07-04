Purchase of shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 528

July 4, 2022

MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Rolf Pfiffner notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Rolf Pfiffner has purchased a shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 83 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the purchase, Rolf Pfiffner owns a total of 1.650 shares, corresponding to 0,09 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the board of directors of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S since 2017 and Rolf Pfiffner is a member of the executive management of Heliograph Holding GmbH. Heliograph Holding GmbH is a major shareholder in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

