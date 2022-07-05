Martela Oyj Sale and Leaseback of Nummela Production and Logistic Center

Martela Oyj has signed a sale and leaseback agreement with EPISO 6 Luxembourg Holding S.à r.l. regarding the Nummela production and logistic center. Martela will remain a tenant in the property with a long-term lease agreement.
The value of the transaction is EUR 15 million. As a result of the transaction, Martela will book in the third quarter of 2022 a non-recurring taxable capital gain of around EUR 12 million.
Our strategic direction is defined by our mission “Better working” and our vision “People-centric workplaces”. Martela supplies user-centric workplaces where the users and their wellbeing are what matter most. We focus on the Nordic countries because, based on our common open work culture and needs, the Nordic countries are leaders in hybrid workplaces.