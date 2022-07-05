Brilliant Earth Opens 20th Showroom and Second Location in Ohio

SAN FRANCISCO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the milestone opening of its 20th showroom at Pinecrest in Cleveland, Ohio. The opening marks the Company’s second location in Ohio, following its showroom opening in Columbus’ Easton Town Center in May 2022. As Brilliant Earth’s fifth showroom opening this year, the new location demonstrates the Company’s commitment to executing its retail expansion strategy and delivering a seamless omnichannel experience to consumers nationwide.



Located in the premiere destination of Pinecrest in Orange Village, the showroom offers a personalized one-on-one experience with jewelry experts, supported by the brand’s leading online capabilities, including product visualization, create-your-own ring and ring-stacking options. As Brilliant Earth expands its North American retail presence, the Company’s showrooms continue to complement its innovative digital channels, allowing for a seamless transition between the online and in-person shopping experience.

“Our showrooms offer customers the unique opportunity to shop for engagement rings, wedding and fine jewelry in an intimate environment with knowledgeable specialists and a selection of jewelry curated specifically for them,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, Brilliant Earth. “We are thrilled to bring our personalized and joyful shopping experience to the Cleveland community, and believe that Pinecrest’s curation of global and local retailers, dynamic dining and entertainment venues, and community-building events is a great fit for the Brilliant Earth customer.”

To celebrate Brilliant Earth’s arrival in the Cleveland community, a donation has been made via the Brilliant Earth Foundation to Greater Cleveland Food Bank . The Cleveland Food Bank was selected by Brilliant Earth’s local employees for its mission to bridge the meal gap, connecting individuals with the nutritious meals they need while serving more than 343,000 people in the greater Cleveland area. The Brilliant Earth Foundation supports local causes in its showroom communities, acting as an extension of the Company’s nationwide and global efforts. The Brilliant Earth Foundation contributes to programs focused on Responsible Sourcing, Social Impact, and Climate Action.

The Cleveland showroom joins Brilliant Earth’s retail locations in key markets including: Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Scottsdale, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 20 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

ABOUT PINECREST

Cleveland’s newest mixed-use district, located right off the Harvard Road exit of I-271 in Orange Village, Ohio. Pinecrest blends the best national and emerging brands to bring sought after apparel, home and specialty stores, chef-driven restaurants and incredible entertainment venues – many of which are first to the market. In addition, Pinecrest is home to a boutique hotel, contemporary apartments and next-generation Class A office space.