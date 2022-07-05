Las Vegas, USA, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market to Surpass USD 19 Billion by 2027 | DelveInsight

The liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow due to the rise in the burden of various cancers across the globe. Moreover, a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures among the population is also a factor contributing to the growth of liquid biopsy in the cancer diagnostics market.

DelveInsight's Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key liquid biopsies companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The leading liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics companies such as Myriad Genetics Inc, Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Biocept Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, MDx Health, Neogenomics Laboratories, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd, Guardant Health,Bio-Techne, Illumina Inc, QIAGEN, Lucence Health Inc, Personal Gemone Diagnostics Inc, SAGA Diagnostics, Agena Bioscience Inc, The Menarini Group, MiRXES Pte Ltd. , and several others are currently working in the liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market.

, and several others are currently working in the liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market. In June 2021, NeoGenomics completed its acquisition of Inivata Ltd, a global, commercial-stage liquid biopsy platform-company headquartered in Cambridge, England.

completed its acquisition of Inivata Ltd, a global, commercial-stage liquid biopsy platform-company headquartered in Cambridge, England. In January 2021, Exact Sciences Corporation acquired Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. (“Thrive”), a healthcare company dedicated to developing a blood-based, multi-cancer screening test.

acquired Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. (“Thrive”), a healthcare company dedicated to developing a blood-based, multi-cancer screening test. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Liquid Biopsy

Liquid biopsy is a test to detect tumor DNA that begins to circulate in blood after some tumor cells die and shed their genomic material. The Liquid biopsy test enables the diagnosis of tumors using only a blood or fluid sample rather than a solid tissue biopsy and thus is less invasive than a traditional biopsy. Liquid biopsy has the benefits of rapid, precise, real-time diagnosis.

The rising prominence of precision medicine in cancer care is one of the key factors responsible for a raised demand for liquid biopsies at present. The concept of precision medicine is considered a new approach to cancer management. The clinical applications of precision medicine are diverse, encompassing screening, diagnosis, prognosis, prediction of treatment response and resistance, early detection of recurrence/metastasis, and biologic cancer stratification. Liquid biopsies hold great promise for personalized medicine because they provide multiple non-invasive global snapshots of the primary and metastatic tumors. The customization of treatment specific to the patient’s health condition has gained widespread acceptance and attention from physicians. Liquid biopsy plays an important role in developing customized treatments for patients. It provides vital real-time information about the tumor profile and helps decide the subsequent steps in the treatment.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights

Geographically, the global liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global market and is projected to hold its liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market position during the study period. This domination is owing to the growing government initiatives in the region to promote research in liquid biopsy and provide a conducive environment for liquid biopsy-related product development and their launches.

Liquid Biopsy in Cancer Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The global liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market is likely to observe a stellar growth due to the rising incidence of cancers, increase in demand for precision medicine, growing technical innovation in the product arena, and growing product approval of various liquid biopsy products for the detection of cancers, among others.

However, the risk of false results due to procedural limitations and lack of standardization of procedures may be challenging for liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market growth.

Moreover, the liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market witnessed a slump in generating revenue due to the implementation of various measures to curb the transmission of COVID-19 infection. The suspension of various elective surgeries and the outpatient visit was one of the major factors that reduced the demand for liquid biopsy products and services in the liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market as the healthcare system guidelines across the globe temporarily focused all their efforts on the management of COVID-19 infection patient load during the initial lockdown period.

Scope of the Liquid Biopsy in the Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Type: Product Type (Instruments and Reagents & Kits) and Services

Product Type (Instruments and Reagents & Kits) and Services Market Segmentation By Sample Type: Blood, Urine, and Saliva

Blood, Urine, and Saliva Market Segmentation By Biomarker Type: Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA, Circulating Free DNA, and Others

Circulating Tumor Cells, Circulating Tumor DNA, Circulating Free DNA, and Others Market Segmentation By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colon Cancer, and Others

Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colon Cancer, and Others Market Segmentation By Technique: Polymerase Chain Reaction and Next Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction and Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Liquid Biopsy in the Cancer Diagnostics Companies: Myriad Genetics Inc, Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Biocept Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, MDx Health, Neogenomics Laboratories, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd, Guardant Health,Bio-Techne, Illumina Inc, QIAGEN, Lucence Health Inc, Personal Gemone Diagnostics Inc, SAGA Diagnostics, Agena Bioscience Inc, The Menarini Group, MiRXES Pte Ltd., among others

Myriad Genetics Inc, Exact Sciences Corporation, Biocartis, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Biocept Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, MDx Health, Neogenomics Laboratories, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd, Guardant Health,Bio-Techne, Illumina Inc, QIAGEN, Lucence Health Inc, Personal Gemone Diagnostics Inc, SAGA Diagnostics, Agena Bioscience Inc, The Menarini Group, MiRXES Pte Ltd., among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

DelveInsight Analysis: The liquid biopsy in cancer diagnostics market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.64% to reach about USD 19.24 billion by 2027.

